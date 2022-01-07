Puck growth leads to expansion

Manning – Puck Enterprises broke ground or the construction of a massive 100,000 square-foot expansion in July, 2021. This expansion will significantly enhance Puck’s production capabilities, as well as bring more jobs to the Manning area.
As Puck continues to grow, so does the need for more production space. The 100,000 square-foot building will serve a handful of different manufacturing functions. The expansion will house the fab department, an automated powder coating line, allowing the company to have greater throughput. Puck plans on adding twice as many welding bays as they currently have and tripling the assembly space of their current 175,200 sq foot campus.
This new building will connect the current manufacturing line to the central warehouse. The location of this expansion will also bring the product closer to the facility where all the finished product is stored.
Puck currently employs over 100 individuals at the Manning headquarters. The expansion will give opportunities for more careers in the local area. Puck is planning to hire 30-70 additional positions in various departments. The company already began to hire and train new employees in preparation for the expansion.
Puck has been expanding its campus in Manning, Iowa, since 2010. Today, in addition to the ever-growing headquarters, the company also has locations in Farley; Worthing, S. D.; and Osijek, Croatia. Puck has acquired BullDog Hose Company in Angier, N. C. and U.S. Coupling in Dothan, Ala. to expand the product line in the Puck brand.
For more information about Puck, visit Puck.com.
About Puck
Iowa-based Puck Enterprises has been at the forefront of creating innovative liquid transfer products and technology since 1979. Forty years later, Puck leads the liquid transfer industry. The company’s employees understand the importance of building equipment that moves industries forward and improves the lives of the people who use it around the world.