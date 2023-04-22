Rotary holds Senior Recognition luncheon

(photo by Dolly Bergmann)

Pictured left to right are Dakota Oswalt, Logan Tarrell, Jada Jensen, and Alexes Reynolds.

 (photo by Dolly Bergmann)

The Atlantic Rotary Club held its annual High School Senior Recognition luncheon on April 18th. The event was attended by Atlantic High School Seniors in vocal music, band, drama/debate and the top 10 academic students. Teachers introduced each group of students and advised the attendees of the many accomplishments from the past year.

Tags