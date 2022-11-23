Washington Elementary - Stacy Johnson - Second Grade
How to cook a turkey by Ella
First you go hunt for a turkey then you take it home and set the oven 350 dagree amd twp secents. Then you cut the bottom of the turkey off and then make the stuffing and then stuff the turkey. Then, when the oven is ready and it's at 350 dagrees then put the turkey in the oven. When it's done finily you surve it with family and mashed potatoes with gravy. Happy Thanksgiving.
How to cook a turkey by Tara
First cach a turkey cepe it a live. Next cook the turkey in the oven, leve the turkey in for one hour. Then put salt and pepper on the turkey. Last, cook mashed otodas and happy thanks giveing.
How to cook a turkey by Olivia
First I would go to the stor. Than I would by a turkey. Than I would go home. Than I would get the turkey from the car. Than I would put the turkey in the oven. Than I trn on the oven for 50 degrees, five hours.
How to cook a turkey by Jacob
First you ceah the turkey. Next you put it in the oven for two hours at 100 dagres. Then you put barbqu sauce. Last, you serv it to your family.
How to cook a turkey by McKinley
First you get a turkey from the stoor. Next, you put the turkey in the oven for 60 degrees fare hite. Then you tare the turkey in tel you rech the wish bone. You eat the turkey with mashed ptato with it.
How to cook a turkey by Hayden
First shoot the turkey. Next put it in the oven for 279 dagreese. Then cut it up. Last put it on a plate and surve it to your family.
How to cook a turkey by Teylinn
You have to butcher the turkey first. And then put it in oven then cook it and eat it. before you eat it all yourself, share it with your family and don't forget to put it in for an hour.
How to cook a turkey by Jasele
First you pup the turkey in the oven for 155 dugeegys. and for 2/1 hours. Then you put stuffing in it; Last but not least, you eat it with green beans, mash potatose and gravy on top.
How to cook a turkey by Emma
First you cech a turke. Next you put it in the even. Then but bbq onit and seasoning on it. Last get drinks and eat.
How to cook a turkey by Ried
First go out and shoot a turkey whith a sleep bullet. Next put it in the back of the truck and drive home. Then I would go in side and put the uven up two one hundred dgrys and put the turkey in and make mashed putatoes.
How to cook a turkey by Paige
I would go hunting with my dad to get a turkey. Then I would go to the store and buy mashpotatos, gravy and some ranch. Next go home and cook for four hours and five degrees. Last put the ranch on and done.
How to cook a turkey by Aiden
First you put it in the uvan for 99 hours. Next you tayck it owt of the uvan. Then you put mash btaytos and gravy. Last you srvit to your famly.
How to cook a turkey by Dustyn
I put th eturkey in the oven for 99 degrees. I hunt a turkey and grab it. I grab mashed potatoes and gravy. I cook it to 90 degrees farenheit then I put it in the oven for 90 percent till I feast with my family.
How to cook a turkey by Kate
First you go to the store. Next you go home and poot it in the oven 200 degrees and put the turkey in one hour. Then you take the turkey out of the oven and put seasoning on. Last you surve the turkey and it was good.
How to cook a turkey by Ethan
First you go hunting for turkeys. Then you cut the turkeys head and bottom off. After that you get all the insides out except the meat. Then you put the turkey in the oven for 200 degrees for four minutes and five seconds. Last you serve it to your family and enjoy.
How to cook a turkey by Pyper
I put the turkey in the oven for one hour. And put salt on it and then put grave on it. Then eat it with my faily.