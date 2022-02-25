AUDUBON - Audubon Country Players will be presenting a dinner theater and Sunday matinee for their next production, Death by Chocolate, directed by Sandy Nissen on April 1-2, with a matinee on April 3 at the Audubon Community High School. Performances on April 1-2 will be dinner theater performances. The Sunday matinee will not include a meal. Tickets will go on sale soon.
The presentation is a mystery with a sweet angle: Private Eye, Nick Noir, has fallen on hard times because of too many botched cases. Just when he’s at the end of his rope, and about to fire his secretary Selma, he gets a call from Coco Purvis. She and her sister, BonBon, own the Precious Perk’s Coffee Shoppe. Coco wants to hire Nick to solve a murder. A man died in their coffee shop while drinking “Death by Chocolate,” their signature drink. The police have all but given up on the case, but Nick thinks solving this might be his big break. Everyone has a motive, but only one is the guilty party. Will Nick solve the case before the killer gets away, or worse yet, another murder occurs?
Death by Chocolate will be performed by cast members: Bill Fankell as Nick Noir, Kathy Wallander as Selma, Tauna Garnes as Bobbie Sue, Lori Shannon as BonBon Purvis, Adon Shriver as Henry Higgins Hickenbottom, Sylvia Messerole as Coco Purvis, Sam Graeve as Francois LePew, Deanna Hansen as Georgia Gore, Angela Platt as Yolanda Lamb, and Sarah Hansen as Juniper Berry.
Death by Chocolate is written by Craig Sodaro in conjunction with Heuer Publishing.
More details about ticket prices, purchasing tickets, and times will follow and join the Audubon Country Players Facebook Page for the most up to date information. Officials said Landmands Bank will offer discount tickets to their Merit Club Members.