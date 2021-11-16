A parent of an Atlantic student has started a clothing drive for Atlantic students. Clothes that are children’s sizes from 10 to 16 are needed, and can include winter apparel (coats, hats and gloves), shirts and pants. Clothes can be new or used, and can be dropped off at the Atlantic News Telegraph during business hours- which are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

