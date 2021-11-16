A parent of an Atlantic student has started a clothing drive for Atlantic students. Clothes that are children’s sizes from 10 to 16 are needed, and can include winter apparel (coats, hats and gloves), shirts and pants. Clothes can be new or used, and can be dropped off at the Atlantic News Telegraph during business hours- which are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Trending Food Videos
Recent Obituaries
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending Recipes
Atlantic, IA
Right Now
- Humidity: 54%
- Feels Like: 66°
- Heat Index: 66°
- Wind: 21 mph
- Wind Chill: 65°
- UV Index: 1 Low
- Sunrise: 07:10:14 AM
- Sunset: 04:59:17 PM
- Dew Point: 49°
- Visibility: 10 mi
Today
Partly cloudy. High 67F. Winds SSW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies this evening will become overcast overnight. Low 39F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph.
Tomorrow
Cloudy early with partial sunshine expected late. High 48F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Higher wind gusts possible.
Next 12 Hours
Wind: S @ 20mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 55%
Wind Chill: 66°
Heat Index: 67°
UV Index: 1 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 16mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 58%
Wind Chill: 64°
Heat Index: 65°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 13mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 68%
Wind Chill: 59°
Heat Index: 61°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 79%
Wind Chill: 56°
Heat Index: 58°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: SSW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 85%
Wind Chill: 54°
Heat Index: 55°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: WSW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 90%
Wind Chill: 51°
Heat Index: 53°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 8 mi
Wind: NW @ 7mph
Precip: 2% Chance
Humidity: 91%
Wind Chill: 49°
Heat Index: 51°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: NNW @ 9mph
Precip: 3% Chance
Humidity: 84%
Wind Chill: 45°
Heat Index: 49°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 9 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 77%
Wind Chill: 43°
Heat Index: 48°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 10mph
Precip: 1% Chance
Humidity: 75%
Wind Chill: 41°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: N @ 11mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 70%
Wind Chill: 40°
Heat Index: 46°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Wind: NNW @ 12mph
Precip: 0% Chance
Humidity: 69%
Wind Chill: 38°
Heat Index: 44°
UV Index: 0 Low
Visibility: 10 mi
Trending
Articles
- PREP WRESTLING: FIrst rankings see two ranked for Atlantic
- IOWA EIGHT-MAN FOOTBALL SEMIFINAL: CAM rises to the challenge, blows by Audubon
- Changes Coming: Landfill planning to start hauling trash July 1
- Letter to the Editor-VOTE Grace Garrett for Mayor
- Jury Deliberating In Trial of Anita Woman Charged With Murder
- IOWA CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS: Chargers make Van Meter earn trip to UNI-Dome
- Sold Out!
- Letter to the editor - Vote for Grace Garrett
- Northwest Fall Contest
- RATSKIN'S RUMBLINGS: Sidelined
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Featured Jobs
What do you think?
Should the city tear down the "park house?"
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.