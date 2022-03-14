TREYNOR - After a successful 43 year career in community banking, Judith (Judy) Guttau, of TS Bank in Treynor, will retire on May 1.

Prior to her banking career, Judy served as a teacher in Stratford, and Savanna, Ga., then in Ankeny, while her husband, Mick was serving as a cobra helicopter pilot in the Vietnam War. Since 1979, Judy served in multiple banking roles, including Secretary of the Board, Director of Marketing, Internal Auditor, Statesman’s Club Coordinator and Director of Community Reinvestment. Additionally, Judy has served on the bank’s Board of Directors since 1980 and will remain in that role after her retirement.

Mick and Judy worked side-by-side for years, growing the bank, navigating the 80’s ag crisis and riding all of the community banking waves. The culture they established over 40 years, plus the next generation, has jump-started new opportunities to do more good and Ignite Prosperity®.

Please join us in congratulating Judy Guttau on her retirement with a card shower. Please send your best wishes and salutations to 15 E. Main Street, P.O. Box A, Treynor, IA 51575 or email to marketing@tsbg.com.