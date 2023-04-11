"Visit With Ulysses S. Grant" set for April 16

Peter Brady will portray Ulysses S. Grant during an ARISE program on April 16. 

 (photo courtesy of Maquoketa Sentinel-Press)

Visit with Ulysses S. Grant, the victorious General whose strategy and tenacity won the Civil War. He will be portrayed by Peter Brady on Sunday, April 16 at 2 p.m. at the American Legion Memorial Building. The performance includes period music, photographs and cartoons and has been described as “a riveting performance that captures the essence of Ulysses S. Grant.”

Tags