Saturday is World Migratory Bird Day, and signs with a Migratory Bird Quiz will be displayed in each of the Atlantic City Park this weekend. Take the quiz and discover if you are an ornithologist (an expert on birds).
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
web only
Atlantic senior Dayton Templeton signs to play basketball at Buena Vista University.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Stabbing considered isolated incident
- Templeton taking his game to BVU
- IOWA CLASS 3A SECTIONAL GOLF: Hayes advances to sectional meet for Trojans
- Legendary KNOD broadcaster Ron Novotny passes away
- 50th Wedding Anniversary
- PREP SOCCER: Atlantic shuts out Creston 10-0
- Students in Audubon hold protest against bullying, racism, homophobia
- IOWA CLASS 3A SQM TRACK PREVIEW: Atlantic has several state prospects for both boys and girls
- Cass County Piano/Vocal Recitals held
- IOWA CLASS 1A DISTRICT TENNIS: Sturm nabs district championship, off to state
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.