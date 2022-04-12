In an effort to recognize area students who have excelled in academics and demonstrated the characteristics of a successful, well-rounded student, the Board of Control of the Hawkeye 10 Conference has created the Hawkeye 10 Conference All-Academic Team. Twenty-two seniors from the schools consisting of the Hawkeye 10 Conference have been selected as the recipients of this prestigious award. Selection to this All-Conference Team was based on academics, leadership, character and school/community service. Atlantic High School senior Kaitlyn Rothfusz was selected to the 2021 All-Academic Team. She plans to attend the University of Iowa to study English and Creative Writing.
Principals representing each Hawkeye Ten Conference school can nominate seniors from their school who have earned a composite ACT score of 29 or an SAT score of 1200. Each nominated student must complete an application form, which is then brought before the President, Vice President and Secretary of the Hawkeye 10 Conference Board of Control plus one non-school person selected by the President of the Board of Control.
The Hawkeye 10 Conference consists of Atlantic, Clarinda, Creston, Denison-Schleswig, Glenwood, Harlan, Kuemper Catholic, Lewis Central, Red Oak, Shenandoah and St. Albert. With over 1,400 seniors attending these conference schools, being selected to the Hawkeye 10 All-Conference Team is the highest award a student can receive through the Hawkeye 10 Conference.
A special awards banquet to recognize the recipients of the Hawkeye 10 All-Academic Team was held at the Cass County Community Center on Wednesday, April 6. The master of ceremony for this prestigious event was Joel Beyenhof, President of the Hawkeye Ten Board of Control and the keynote speaker was Ryan Hawkins.