LEWIS — Emergency responders were called out to a semi roll-over at 610th and Oxford Road at about 11:55 p.m. on Thursday and found that the cargo had escaped the truck.
A woman said she had some shoulder pain, and a male said he was uninjured after the semi rolled into the north ditch just west of 610th and east of Lewis. The scene was located near the Bob Nichols Farm at 61228 Oxford Road.
The Cass County Communications Center was advising responders — including Lewis first responders, Griswold Rescue, the Cass County Sheriff’s deputies and Cass EMS who were headed to the scene that they should be aware that “piglets were running everywhere.”