AUDUBON — The Audubon City Council will hold a work session on Monday, Sept. 27, to continue discussion of code enforcement for the city, and possible changes in a program that could assist residents with water bills.
City Clerk Joe Foran said the council had discussed code enforcement and a possible ordinance creating a Code Enforcement officer during their September meeting.
The council tabled a decision during the meeting to gather more information, but will continue at the special meeting on Monday night.
Also on the agenda, the council will hear about a possible water assistance program through New Opportunties.
Foran said New Opportunities previously had been able to help some residents with water bills but wanted to talk about a grant for water assistance they were getting and possible changes regarding how much of the bill they could possibly help with.
The special meeting will be at 5:30 p.m. at city hall.