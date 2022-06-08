The Office of the Registrar and the Graduate School at Northwest Missouri State University have released the names of students who completed requirements for degrees at the conclusion of the 2022 spring semester.
Local students are listed as follows with their town, name, degree and major: Anita, Madelynn Elizabeth Stirek, B.S., Human Services; Atlantic, Hannah Jo Richter, B.A. Music; Atlantic, Kathryn Annette York, B.S.Ed., 1. Elementary Education and 2. Special Ed: Cross Categorical; Audubon, Sara Jean Kerkhoff, B.S., Emergency & Disaster Mgmt; Avoca, Preslyn Thomas Grobe, B.S., Business Management and Walnut, Colby Alan Sorensen, B.S.Ed., Physical Education.