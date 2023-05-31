Atlantic Business and Professional Women recently held election of officers for the 2023-2024 year. They include Charla Schmid, president; Jacque Wickey, vice president; Brandi Mericle, secretary; and Debbie Leistad, treasurer. BPW Iowa state treasurer, Kristi Konz, BPW Iowa treasurer, from Red Oak, attended the meeting and led the installation ceremony. Also, during the meeting Konz presented the BPW Iowa Trailblaz-Her award to Atlantic‘s president, Charla Schmid. This award is to recognize a BPW member who has distinguished herself in her community or her profession and within our BPW organization. Atlantic BPW members were very thrilled that Schmid was awarded this prestigious award, as they all feel she is very worthy of it.
Atlantic BPW News
Jennifer Nichols
