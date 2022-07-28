AUDUBON - Superintendent Eric Trager told families of Audubon school children that while their new contractor is working hard on the school project, current delays are going to effect the start of the school year.
featured
Some Audubon students will see delay in school start date
- By Laura Bacon Staff Writer
-
-
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
A short video from the McCoy Rodeo on Friday night in Atlantic at the Cass County Fairgrounds.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Harlan man arrested for theft of Bonnesen’s candy scale
- On The Docket: Two arrested on charges of human trafficking, theft in Shelby County
- Des Moines Man Charged with Insurance Fraud
- Court Report - Criminal - June 14 through July 1
- Court Reports - Criminal - June 14 to July 1
- Audubon school grounds to lose nearly 60 trees
- POSTSEASON HONORS: Loads of area all-district athletes for baseball, softball
- Asay trial continued to September
- Hawkins named to NABC Honors Court
- Iowa Public Information Board dismisses turbine-related complaints against Tama County
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.