AUDUBON - Three public hearings on changes in the way zoning changes are handled, and two requests for changes in zoning drew in a large number of residents during Monday night’s Audubon City Council meeting. After the public hearings, the council did not approve the ordinance change, which in turn, meant the council could not take action on the two requests for rezoning, stopping two much needed housing projects.
One request was from Fireson Development to change zoning for a 35 unit housing project that would have had apartments along with two and three unit condominiums, intended for young professionals like a new teacher; the second request was from ACED for on rezoning an area from R2 to R4 in Gleason’s second subdivision
Over 35 people were on hand to tell the council how they felt about a change in an ordinance that would have allowed the council to override resident opinion and go ahead and pass a request for zoning changes. Currently 80 percent of the owners of property surrounding the property to be rezoned must agree to the change. The change would only bring the city ordinances to match what the current state says.
After the public hearings the council voted on the first ordinance change regarding zoning regulations. On a roll call vote, Jason Hocker and Jake Murray voted yes while Brooke Wegner, Jim Richardson and Andrew Grabill voted no. The first reading failed 3 to 2.
The council couldn’t take further action on the two requests to rezone while neighboring residents didn’t want the change, according to the current ordinance. City Clerk Joe Foran said those projects couldn’t move forward.
There were a lot of residents along with those representing the development projects. During the commentary time some spoke specifically on the 35 unit development.
Comments ranged from Mike Christensen’s negative comments on how projects like these sounded good, but people didn’t want to live next to them, as they were “nasty” and with no cars, how were residents expected to get around town. Andrew Johnson, a developer on the project, spoke positively, saying he lived in one of the housing developments himself and likes it. He said it was a great place to start out with for young professionals.