AUDUBON COUNTY — Are you ready for Operation T-Bone? The 72nd annual Operation T-Bone, honoring beef production in the Audubon County area, kicks off tonight and runs Aug. 5-7, and you still have time to check out the 20th annual “Smokin’ Bull Sale,” with area businesses offering special sales through Aug. 6.
Start your weekend off tonight with an Old Fashioned Picnic at the Albert the Bull park, and a hamburger meal with music — then take in the T-Bone Special Figure 8 races at 7:30 p.m. Fireworks cap off the night at 10 p.m. at the Audubon County Fairgrounds.
The weekend is packed full of activities for all ages — don’t miss two breakfasts being offered — on Saturday morning a breakfast at the Memorial Building is a benefit for the Audubon County Good Neighbors Service Council.
On Sunday Audubon Fire and Rescue will hold a breakfast from 7 a.m. to noon, and learn more about the plans for a new fire station.
Check out the whole schedule for Operation T-Bone:
72nd annual Operation T-Bone, Aug. 5-7
5-7 p.m. Albert’s Old Fashioned Picnic at the Albert the Bull Park. Hamburgers, Chips, Beans, Dessert Bar and Drink, with drive through meal available. Musical entertainment, bring chairs and blankets — this is a PEO fund-raiser.
7:30 p.m. T-Bone Special Figure 8 car races at the Audubon County Fairgrounds. Registration is at 5 p.m. and races at 7:30 p.m.
10 p.m. Fireworks at the Audubon County Fairgrounds, rain date Aug. 7.
(Organizers ask that those attending respect street closings and barricades on Saturday!)
7-10 a.m. Audubon County Good Neighbor Service Council Breakfast and Bake Sale at the Memorial Building — for a freewill donation.
9 a.m. “Show and Shine” Car Show — all are welcome to enter, no pre-registration or prizes this year — Broadway Street, across from Tractor Exhibit
9 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Operation T-Bone Tractor Exhibit (any condition), arrival 9 a.m. to noon, on Broadway Street. Check in at corner of Broadway Street and Washington Street. Tractors may participate in parade and then park and display on Broadway until 4 p.m.
9:30 a.m. Kiddie Parade — decorate bikes, strollers and wagons; Prizes awarded. 9-9:30 a.m. registration by the City Park Stage.
10-11 a.m. Entertainment by Jordan Beem
10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Vendor Fair, Store Bargains, Flea Market, Food available, souvenirs, information tables, inflatables and kids games.
10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Face Painting by Ima Clown (sponsored by the Audubon State Bank)
11 a.m to 1 p.m. Balloon Tying by Rufus Clown
11 a.m. T-Bone Association Steak Sandwich Feed
11:30 a.m. Entertainment by Jo Beane and Friends
1 p.m. Operation T-Bone Parade with Grand Marshal Rich Wolf
2 p.m. Entertainment — the Crowning of Sir Albert, then entertainment with Darla Hansen and Friends
3 p.m. Audubon Fire and Rescue Annual Waterfights, registration starts at 3 p.m. fights begin at 3:30 with the women’s bracket with men’s to follow; $5 entry fee, all entry fees will be paid out to winners. Location will be Leroy and Chicago streets, south of the courthouse.
6:30 p.m. — 12:30 a.m. Beer Garden, Rolling Taps
6:30 p.m. — 12 a.m. Entertainment “Kick” free admission
7 a.m. to noon — Breakfast Fundraiser and Open House at the Audubon Fire Station
9 a.m. Operation T-Bone Auction at Anita Livestock Auction Free hamburger feed immediately after the auction at Anita Livestock
T-Bone Golf Tournament, Audubon Golf and Country Club
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.