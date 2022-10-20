The XiBetaPhi sorority is selling live Christmas wreaths and other greenery. This year the profits from this event will go to the Cass County Hospital, to the Telemedicine Stroke Cart, which will be used in the Emergency Department for quick and direct consultations with stroke specialists.
Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
