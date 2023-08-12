AUDUBON — An audit report on the city of Audubon was released on Aug. 4 showing the city’s receipts were up 2.8 percent — at $6,352,289 for the year ended June 30, 2022 — while disbursements were at $5,181,056, showing a 7.8% decrease from the year before.
It was noted that the decrease in disbursements was primarily due to a decrease in capital project activity in the current fiscal year.
In addition, there were seven findings related to the receipt and disbursement of taxpayer funds. They included issues such as a lack of segregation of duties, errors in financial reporting, disbursements exceeding budgeted amounts and deficit fund balances in the Special Revenue, Road Use Tax and Economic Development Funds.
Recommendations were provided and city officials had a chance to respond to the issues.
One of the findings is related to segregation of duties — a finding often noted in small towns where there are not enough individuals to handle a transaction from start to finish.
“This segregation of duties helps prevent losses from employee error or dishonesty and maximizes the accuracy of the City’s and the Audubon Fire and Rescue Association’s (Association), a discretely presented component unit, financial statements,” according to the report.
In Audubon, one or two individuals have control over eight different areas like the accounting system, cash handling, disbursements, payroll and more.
For the Audubon Fire and Rescue Association one individual has control over cash, receipts and disbursements.
In a response to the finding, it is noted that the city has the Mayor review all reconciliations and utility reports to ensure accuracy.
You can find a copy of the audit report for review on the Auditor of State’s website at Audit Reports – Auditor of State.