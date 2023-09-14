Pastor's Column

We’ve been home a couple of months now, so on this Labor Day, it’s time to process what we saw, heard, smelled, and tasted in our trip to the Holy Land. For generations, followers of Jesus have made their way to the Holy Land. There are Christians of all stripes taking this journey together. We heard for ourselves the call to experience the place of Christ’s Birth, the towns in which he preached, and the city in which he suffered, died, and rose from the dead for us. We did not know what awaited us, the roads we would take, the walks, the people we would meet and the words we would hear. It is in the Holy Land-the Promised Land, that God has always come to speak to God’s people, revealing to us God’s never-failing love. The Holy Land did not disappoint!
We squeezed in every moment the sights and sounds of the earthly life of Jesus and his ministry in addition to some Old Testament connections. There were beautiful ruins where the story became very real and there were places where they believe something happened but can’t be exactly sure. But here is what I know for sure-it’s true! What I have studied, what I have read and imagined-it’s all true! We visited the sites where the Bible comes alive with the help of Pastor Ray McCalla and our tour guide John. Who by the way, recited the Lord’s Prayer in Aramaic-the language of Jesus-one of my favorite memories. We walked where Jesus walked!
In Bethlehem, we visited the cave revered as the place where Jesus was born and the nearby Shepherd’s Field where the Good News was first heard. We visited Nazareth, Jesus’ boyhood home and Caesarea on the Mediterranean Sea. We stepped into the sea of Galilee, and in Capernaum where Jesus began his ministry and recruited his first disciple. We stood on the Mt of the Beatitudes and received communion while we listened to the Sermon on the Mount. We submerged ourselves in the Jordan river, where Jesus was baptized by John, remembering our baptisms and continued to the Dead Sea. We continued into Jerusalem and walked the Via Dolorosa and the Stations of the Cross where we reflected on the Lord’s sacrifice for us. We walked down the Mount of Olives and sat under the olive trees whose roots are 2000 years old. We received communion and remembered that Jesus ascended into heaven from the Mount of Olives. We sat at the pools of Bethesda and imagined those waiting to be healed. We travel to Qumran, the site of the Dead Sea Scholl discovery. We visited the two places where the last supper may have been given by Jesus and the two places where He where he is said to be crucified, died, was buried, and experienced the reality of the Resurrection. A pilgrimage it was and a spiritual journey I will never forget.
Peace and love,
Pastor Lauri