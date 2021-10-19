New playground equipment at Cold Springs Park

LEWIS — Cold Springs Park Camping area has new playground equipment.
Micah Lee, Cass County Conservation Director, told the Cass County Board of Supervisors last week they received grant funds to pay for equipment like “spring toys and diggers” for little children, and installed it at the end of September.
Lee said officials with the Iowa State Association of Counties recommended removing a metal side and a teeter totter from the area due to safety issues.
“The metal slides are a burn issue,” Lee said. “The teeter totters are a lower body-spine issue (because children can be) slamming on the ground.”
Lee said he hopes to replace the metal slide with a plastic slide in the future.
He said the camping area has been popular this year, and since the start of the fiscal year, they made about $9,000.
“It hasn’t been that we’ve been necessarily full every weekend, but we’re just had people there constantly,” Lee said. “We’ve rarely had a day when there’s no folks camping.”
He said the campgrounds will close at the end of the month.