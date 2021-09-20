New staff at Atlantic School

The following is part of a series of stories are written by AHS journalists about new staff at Atlantic Schools.
Jesse McCann
Jesse McCann was interested in everything growing up. He was involved in sports, music, drama, but he was widely known for his love of singing. He grew up in Greenfield, which he enjoyed. The town is small enough that everyone knew everyone and created a nice community for growing up.
After high school, he attended Northwest College in Orange City where he studied elementary education with an endorsement for special education. Teaching always seemed like a good choice for McCann due to his passion for helping others. He would describe himself as a “caring person who loves helping others and wants to see students succeed.”
McCann has been teaching for seven years. He hopes to eventually become an athletic director and run a school building. He felt that Atlantic High School was the best option for his goals and strengths.
Besides his school life, McCann has a wife, Amber, and his three children: Kaden, Jovi, and Neely. He is a firm believer in a growth mindset. He feels he is more of a “glass half full not half empty” person. He is brutally honest but easy to get along with. McCann said, “If you want to get to know me, just come in and talk to me personally.”