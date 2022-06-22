By the time the news reports a missing person or a possible airplane crash, chances are the Civil Air Patrol has already marshaled search teams in the air and on the ground to assist authorities. Credited with 130 lives saved in the fiscal year ended September 30, 2021, 39 lives so far in fiscal year 2022. Civil Air Patrol conducts about 90% of all search operations in the contiguous United States, and the key to ensuring the capabilities and readiness of a search team is training.
On Saturday, May 21 and Sunday May 22, cadet and senior (adult) members of the Civil Air Patrol’s Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron, based at Atlantic, Iowa joined squadrons from around the state and neighboring states in a two-day search and rescue exercise or “SAREX.” A SAREX embraces all three missions of the Civil Air Patrol: Aerospace Education, Cadet Programs and Emergency Services.
Almost 60 people showed up for the mission exercises.
Cadet Captain Engelhardt from Black Hawk Squadron explained what Sarex is in her words, “SAREX is training for a real world mission without risks that come with real world missions. So that we can be prepared for a real mission.”
While waiting for our missions the cadets took part of Bearing Competitions and Drill down competitions. Bearing Competition is best described by a civilian as an intense staring contest. A Drill Down is a group of cadets doing stationary drill. It consists of drill movements that are accomplished without marching. The drill positions of attention and parade rest are two perfect examples. Other stationary drill commands include parade rest, at ease, left (or right) face, about face and fall out. Some commands, such as present arms and order arms, can be accomplished while moving or while stationary.
On Day One it was a chilly 53⁰, cloudy and had some sprinkles in the morning but ended up a beautiful 65⁰ afternoon. Day Two was much warmer and more sunny.
We can’t pick the day we’ll be called upon to perform a search and rescue mission. Rather, we have to be ready to go regardless of weather conditions.
1st Lt Matt Riley is our squadron’s newest Mission Pilot and this was his first exercise with C.A.P. He said, “My task assigned for the training was Mission Pilot. My missions were highly focused and intense exercises including photo reconnaissance of high importance infrastructures and multiple search and rescues from the air. All of these missions have to be coordinated as a team effort between the Air Crews, Mission Base and Ground Teams collectively. Mission pilots have to be able to perform in high demanding environments, performing multiple search patterns with accuracy. Mission Pilots must be able to make the correct decisions as the situation is fluid and constantly changing. Each component, Mission Base, Ground Teams and Air Crews are an important function as one can not operate without the other.”
C/CMSgt Hopkins, C/TSgt McBride, C/TSgt Rhoads and C/SSgt Johnson participated on Ground Teams on both days. Major Erickson ran Operations for the mission on the first day, then Incident Commander on the 2nd. 1st Lt Riley was a mission pilot doing Air Crew/Search. SM Condie and 1st Lt Condie took part on Ground Team Missions and was the target for a search and rescue on the 2nd day.
The SAREX was conducted at Iowa City Municipal Airport and camped out at F.W. Kent Park in Johnson County Iowa.
Weekend Exercises: Ground Teams and Drone Teams took pictures of the fairgrounds, Iowa City Dam, and bridges. Ground Teams had to locate an ELT, Emergency Locator Transmitter. An “ELT”, is a small battery-powered device that, when activated by sudden impact, emits a distinct sound on a dedicated emergency radio frequency. Ground Teams can use a locator device to find the signal and assist in relief and recovery. Air and Ground Teams worked together on a search and rescue drill. The fictitious story was that a couple was last seen on social media partying at a pond and did not return home. It took them just over 2 hours to locate SM Condie and Lt Condie, the acting target, in their vehicle. “It was a pretty neat experience, we had the luxury of tracking our child on GPS, that was in the Ground Team van. And could see the plane overhead several times over the 2 hours. Several times they were so close to find us quickly, but I’m glad they got the time to get more training and creative focus to locate the target.”, Lt. Condie.
A SAREX is only one example of the many programs offered by the Civil Air Patrol. The Southwest Iowa Composite Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol meets every Tuesday, 6:30-8:30 p.m., at the American Legion Memorial Building. 201 Poplar St. Atlantic. Youth ages 12-18 and adults of any age are eligible to join, and visitors are welcome to attend a meeting to learn more about the squadron and the Civil Air Patrol. To learn more online, visit: gocivilairpatrol.com.