Disney Frozen Jr. musical set for April 21

The Griswold Junior High Choir will present Disney Frozen Jr. on Friday, April 21 at 7 p.m. in the Griswold Middle School Auditorium. The music and lyrics are by Kristen-Lopez & Robert Lopez, The book is by Jennifer Lee. Directors are Elsa Casey and Brianna McCollum.

