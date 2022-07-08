ATLANTIC - The Atlantic Hawks Radio Control Club is planning a fun fly on Saturday, July 16 and Sunday, July 17 at the Atlantic Hawks Field two miles south of Walmart Highway 71 and one quarter mile east.
Learn more about Radio Control flying, spectators are welcome, there is no admission and food will be available on site. Bring a lawn chair to watch the flying.
There will be night flights and flyers coming in from around southwest Iowa along with others from Omaha, St. Joseph, Des Moines and more.
Model jets, single and multi-engine planes and helicopters are expected.