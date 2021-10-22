Playing off the name of the famous bike race, the Tour de France, Atlantic Parks & Rec is hosting a community bike ride this Saturday, Oct. 23, they’re calling “Tour de Parks.” However, unlike the famous event, this bike ride is not a race. Instead, it’s a leisurely 9.5-mile group ride around Atlantic that will stop at multiple parks in Atlantic. The ride offers a great chance to learn more about parks and trails in Atlantic, as well as community organizations.
How is a bike ride a way to learn about community organizations? Area groups will welcome riders at park stops with information, giveaways, snacks, and music.
• At East Ridge Park, Cass County PROSPER and Cass County Extension will be sharing mental wellness tips and upcoming mental health events (such as the Cass County Mental Healthy Symposium and Make it OK in the Workplace events being held on Monday, Oct. 25).
• At their next stop, Mollett Park, which has a number of raised garden beds available for rent through the Atlantic Parks & Rec department, riders will be welcomed by Cass County Master Gardeners and Grow Another Row participants. They’ll likely hear about the success of the 2021 Grow Another Row season and learn more about plans for the program in 2022 while sampling locally grown tomatoes.
• When they reach the gazebo and bike repair station at the Atlantic Municipal Utilities fields by the ball diamonds, riders will be met by Nishna Valley Trails folks, and will get to check out the newly-updated Cass County Trails Plan, and learn more about area trails and plans.
• At the Atlantic City Park, riders will be greeted by Produce in the Park where they’ll get to sample free pumpkin pie and granola made by Brun Ko Farm, and learn about upcoming holiday farmers markets, while enjoying live music.
• At other stops along the route riders will learn more about Atlantic Parks & Rec programs including adult Art in the Park.
Tour de Parks — Atlantic
Date: Saturday, October 23
Time: 9 a.m. – noon (Approximate stop times: Sunnyside 9-9:15 a.m., East Ridge 9:30-9:45 a.m., Harl Holt 10-10:10 a.m., Mollett 10:25-10:40 a.m., T-Bone Trailhead (Gazebo by ball fields) 10:45-11 a.m., City Park 11:15-11:25 a.m., Ride ends at Sunnyside 11:30 a.m.)
Who: Anyone who would like to bike around Atlantic and check out some great parks!
Location: Ride starts and ends at the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Office at Sunnyside Park (1200 Sunnyside Ln, Atlantic)
Cost/Registration: Free, no registration required!
Bikes and Helmets available: Don’t have a bike or helmet? These can be checked out free of charge from the Atlantic Parks and Recreation Department for the ride, or anytime!
Questions: Contact Atlantic Parks and Recreation Director Bryant Rasmussen at (712) 243-3542
Enjoy the ride!
Brigham