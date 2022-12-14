Additional vendors offer preordering for Dec. 22 Christmas Market

Frosting Inc. is selling cookie decorating kits for Christmas Market.

Produce in the Park’s Christmas Market is accepting preorders through Dec. 20 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and shoppers will find new vendors offering preordering. Preordering is now available from customer-favorite dessert vendor, Frosting Inc., as well as new vendors Spirits of the Faire (gourmet hot cocoa), Unicorn Clouds (freeze-dried candies), Holaday Baking (dinner rolls, hot cocoa bombs, Trojan Christmas ornaments), and Zipp’s Pizzaria (frozen pizzas). While these are the latest vendors to offer preordered products for holiday markets, many vendors who have offered preordering for the past few years are expanding offerings.

