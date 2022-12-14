Produce in the Park’s Christmas Market is accepting preorders through Dec. 20 at www.produceintheparkatlanticiowa.com, and shoppers will find new vendors offering preordering. Preordering is now available from customer-favorite dessert vendor, Frosting Inc., as well as new vendors Spirits of the Faire (gourmet hot cocoa), Unicorn Clouds (freeze-dried candies), Holaday Baking (dinner rolls, hot cocoa bombs, Trojan Christmas ornaments), and Zipp’s Pizzaria (frozen pizzas). While these are the latest vendors to offer preordered products for holiday markets, many vendors who have offered preordering for the past few years are expanding offerings.
Breaking News
Additional vendors offer preordering for Dec. 22 Christmas Market
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Where are you doing most of your Christmas shopping
The holiday season is upon us so where are you buying your gifts?
You voted:
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- The Board of Adjustment is last hope to save the Atlantic Theater
- ATHLETE OF THE WEEK: Hunter Quist, Atlantic
- Fire destroys house in Audubon
- Former Harlan Teacher accused of sexual exploitation of a student
- PREP BASKETBALL: Atlantic girls win, Trojan boys fall against Kuemper
- Future upland area coming to Shelby County
- PREP BASKETBALL: Pellett's career night offsets Atlantic boys' loss; girls win easily
- Kamp to lead the Community Foundations of Southwest Iowa
- Area Church Services
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Iowa DNR Fishing Report
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.