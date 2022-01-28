The following students have been named to the honors list for the Fall 2021 semester at Mercy College of Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. To qualify for the Dean's List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) between 3.50 and 3.749, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours. To qualify for the President's List, students must attain a grade point average (GPA) of at least 3.75, in their most recent semester, for a minimum of six credit hours.
Two area students made the President's List - Jessica Paulsen of Cumberland and Justine Freund of Lewis.
