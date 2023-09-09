DES MOINES — Western pleasure riders brought their skills to Des Moines to compete in the Open Western Horse Show, judged at the 2023 Iowa State Fair. Local individuals placing in the show are listed below:

OPEN WESTERN

Adult Equitation — 19 & Over

Judge B — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge A — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Adult Horsemanship — 19 & Over

Judge B — 7) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge A — 8) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 8) Sydney ONeill, Harlan

Adult Hunter Under Saddle — 19 & Over

Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Adult Walk/Trot Hunter Under Saddle — 19 & Over

Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

udge A — 5) Sydney ONeill, Harlan

Judge B — 9) Sydney ONeill, Harlan

All Ages Color Breed Halter

Judge B — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge A — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

All Ages Ranch Horse Conformation

Judge A — 3) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Bareback Pleasure

Judge B — 9) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Four & Over Geldings Halter

Judge A — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 3) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Four & Over Mares Halter

Judge A — 3) Sydney ONeill, Harlan

High Point Adult — 19 & Over

Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

IIdeal Ranch Horse (rail & conformation) — 19 & Over

Judge A — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Junior Horse Hunter Under Saddle — 5 & Under

Judge A — 2) Sydney ONeill, Harlan

udge B — 3) Sydney ONeill, Harlan

Premier Hunter Under Saddle — all age

Judge A — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 3) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Premier Ranch Riding — all age

Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Ranch Horse Pleasure — 18 & Under

Ranch Horse Pleasure — 19 & Over

Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Ranch Horse Riding (pattern) — 19 & Over

Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Ranch Horse Walk Trot — 19 & Over

Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 9) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Senior Horse Hunter Under Saddle — 6 & Over

Judge A — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Judge B — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic

Two-Five Year Old Walk Trot

Judge A — 6) Sydney ONeill, Harlan

Judge B — 7) Sydney ONeill, Harlan

Youth Western Pleasure — 13-18

The Iowa State Fair is one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country and the single largest event in the state. The Fair began over 160 years ago and is now considered one of the best events in the nation, attracting more than one million Fairgoers every year from all over the world. The Fairgrounds are located at East 30th and East University, just off the interstate and minutes from Downtown Des Moines. Best Days Ever at the Iowa State Fair, August 10-20, 2023. For more information, visit www.iowastatefair.org.

Tags