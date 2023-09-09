DES MOINES — Western pleasure riders brought their skills to Des Moines to compete in the Open Western Horse Show, judged at the 2023 Iowa State Fair. Local individuals placing in the show are listed below:
OPEN WESTERN
Adult Equitation — 19 & Over
Judge B — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge A — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Adult Horsemanship — 19 & Over
Judge B — 7) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge A — 8) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 8) Sydney ONeill, Harlan
Adult Hunter Under Saddle — 19 & Over
Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Adult Walk/Trot Hunter Under Saddle — 19 & Over
Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
udge A — 5) Sydney ONeill, Harlan
Judge B — 9) Sydney ONeill, Harlan
All Ages Color Breed Halter
Judge B — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge A — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
All Ages Ranch Horse Conformation
Judge A — 3) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Bareback Pleasure
Judge B — 9) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Four & Over Geldings Halter
Judge A — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 3) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Four & Over Mares Halter
Judge A — 3) Sydney ONeill, Harlan
High Point Adult — 19 & Over
Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
IIdeal Ranch Horse (rail & conformation) — 19 & Over
Judge A — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Junior Horse Hunter Under Saddle — 5 & Under
Judge A — 2) Sydney ONeill, Harlan
udge B — 3) Sydney ONeill, Harlan
Premier Hunter Under Saddle — all age
Judge A — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 3) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Premier Ranch Riding — all age
Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Ranch Horse Pleasure — 18 & Under
Ranch Horse Pleasure — 19 & Over
Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Ranch Horse Riding (pattern) — 19 & Over
Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Ranch Horse Walk Trot — 19 & Over
Judge A — 1) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 9) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Senior Horse Hunter Under Saddle — 6 & Over
Judge A — 2) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Judge B — 4) Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic
Two-Five Year Old Walk Trot
Judge A — 6) Sydney ONeill, Harlan
Judge B — 7) Sydney ONeill, Harlan
Youth Western Pleasure — 13-18
The Iowa State Fair is one of the oldest and largest agricultural and industrial expositions in the country and the single largest event in the state. The Fair began over 160 years ago and is now considered one of the best events in the nation, attracting more than one million Fairgoers every year from all over the world. The Fairgrounds are located at East 30th and East University, just off the interstate and minutes from Downtown Des Moines. Best Days Ever at the Iowa State Fair, August 10-20, 2023. For more information, visit www.iowastatefair.org.