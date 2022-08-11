State of Iowa versus Chad Richard Faaborg FECR017051 (CASS)
Original charge sexual abuse — third degree, for an offense dated June 16, 2022, a Class C Felony. Criminal complaint was filed on June 21 by the Cass County Sheriff; Updated — on June 16, victim reported that she had an appointment with Dr. Chad Faaborg at Simply Chiropractic in Anita. Victim reported Faaborg went under her clothing, fondled her and performed a sexual act on her without her permission. A $10,000 surety bond was posted. A preliminary hearing was set for July 14, and a no contact order put in place. An arraignment is set for Aug. 22, a pretrial conference set for Sept. 12, and trial set for Sept. 27.
State of Iowa versus Cristian Alexander Mata FECR017056 (CASS)
Original charge burglary, third degree a class D felony; theft second degree, a class d felony. Criminal complaint filed on June 27 by the Cass County Sheriff; Count 1 on June 22 the Cass County Sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary on Willow Street in rural Atlantic. Items taken include firearms, a gun cabinet, a set of Texas longhorns, coins, long bow, and other items not listed. Notice was received notice that Corbin Logemann and Cristian Mata had broken into the residence. A search warrant turned up items stolen from the rural residence. Mata and Logemann admitted to entering the house. Surveillance video shows the pair and others unloading the stolen items. Arraignment is set for Aug. 22, pretrial set for Sept. 12, and trial is set for Sept. 27. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed on Aug. 9.
State of Iowa versus Corbin Ray Logemann FECR017057 (CASS)
Original charge burglary, third degree a class D felony; theft second degree, a class d felony. Criminal complaint filed on June 26 by the Cass County Sheriff; on June 22 the Cass County Sheriff’s office received a report of a burglary on Willow Street in rural Atlantic. Items taken include firearms, a gun cabinet, a set of Texas longhorns, coins, long bow, and other items not listed. A surety bond was posted of $5,000 and counsel was appointed at state expense. Arraignment is set for Aug. 22, pretrial set for Sept. 12, and trial is set for Sept. 27. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty were filed on Aug. 9.
State of Iowa versus Sidney Ray Petty FECR017058 (CASS)
Original charge of burglary third degree, a class D felony; theft second degree, a class d felony. Theft second degree, a class D felony; Criminal complaint filed by the Cass County Sheriff on June 24 and search warrants located items stolen from the Willow Street residence in rural Atlantic; during post Miranada interviews, deputies learned that Summer Schwab, Todd Schwabb, Sidney Petty, and Cameron Hilligoss stole the items and hid them in other locations. Located were seven firearms, hunting supplies, bows and arrows, collectables and more, said items being valued in excess of $1,500 but less than $10,000. Arraignment is set for Aug. 29, pretrial conference is Oct. 3 and Trial is Oct. 25.
State of Iowa versus Todd Alexander Schwab FECR017059 (CASS)
Original charge of burglary third degree, a class D felony; theft second degree, a class d felony. Theft second degree, a class D felony. Criminal Complaint filed June 24, where items were taken from the Willow Street residence in rural Atlantic and hid them in other locations. Located were seven firearms, hunting supplies, bows and arrows, collectables and more, said items being valued in excess of $1,500 but less than $10,000. Arraignment is set for Aug. 29, pretrial conference is Oct. 3 and Trial is Oct. 25.
State of Iowa versus Cameron Craig Hilligoss FECR017060 (CASS)
Original charge of burglary third degree, a class D felony and theft second degree, a class D felony. Criminal charges were filed on June 27, and items were found that had been stolen from a Willow Street address in rural Atlantic. Located items included firearms, hunting supplies, bows and arrows, collectables, and over $1,000 in coins. During a preliminary hearing the defendant plead not guilty and arraignment, pretrial conference and trial dates were set. The arraignment will be Aug. 29; pretrial conference will be Oct. 3 and trial will be Oct. 25.
State of Iowa versus Masen Jade Jordan FECR017061 (CASS)
Original charges of burglary, third degree and theft, second degree, both class D felonies. Criminal charges were filed on June 25 and items taken from a home on Willow Street in rural Atlantic were found in different locations. On June 25 Masen Jordan came to the Cass County Sheriff’s office for an interview, where she admitted to selling some of the coins from the Willow Street house. Arraignment has been set for Aug. 22; Pre-Trial Conference: Sept. 12 and trial for Sept. 27. A written arraignment and plea of not guilty was entered on Aug. 1.
State of Iowa versus Summer Sue Schwab FECR017062 (CASS)
Original charges of burglary, third degree and theft, second degree, both class D felonies. After search warrants were executed, it was discovered that items taken from a Willow Street residence were hidden in different homes in Atlantic. Located items include, but are not limited to, 7 firearms, hunting supplies, bows and arrows, collectables, and over $1,000 in coins. Arraignment date has been set at Aug. 29; Pre-Trial Conference on Oct. 3, and Trial on Oct. 25.
State of Iowa versus Jeffery Dean Etter SMMG009048 (CASS)
Original charge was operation without interlock, for an offense dated July 21, a simple misdemeanor. An order setting a hearing was filed July 29, after the defendant failed to appear for an earlier hearing on April 19. A plea of not guilty was filed on June 21, with a pretrial conference set for July 19 and a non-jury trial set for Aug. 2. When the pretrial conference was held the trial was continued to Oct. 11.