The Massena Historical Society annual Christmas Salad and Soup Luncheon will be held Dec. 3 in the basement of St. Patrick’s Church. The lunch will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and the viewing of table will start at 10:30 a.m. Admission is $10. There will be Christmas plates of cookies for sale and a drawing for gift bags during the luncheon.

