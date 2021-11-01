Princesses, monsters, a Lego and all kinds of “Trouble” were among the costumes at the Cumberland United Methodist Church on Sunday. Kids brought their carved pumpkins and posed for a picture inside, then went outside where they could take a quick stroll down the sidewalk to show the costumes off and collect goodies from those lined up along the way. Hot cocoa, cider and cookies were available as well. Trick or Treat in Atlantic was held in the evening Sunday, but some area churches had events like this or Truck or Treat gatherings in the afternoon for the kids.

