VITA Volunteers Needed
VITA is the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance program. This program is sponsored by the Internal Revenue Service to provide free tax preparation services to low and moderate-income taxpayers, the elderly, persons with disabilities, Native Americans, rural taxpayers and those individuals with Limited English Proficiency.
In past years, Guthrie County accepted VITA appointments one evening a week during tax season. Days and times are determined by the volunteers. Two volunteers are required for the program to happen. Appointments would be held at the Guthrie County Extension Office, 212 State Street, Guthrie Center.
Volunteer Duties
• Preparing accurate tax returns free for eligible taxpayers
• Providing taxpayers with timely guidance and outreach
• Improving issue resolution processes in all interactions with taxpayers
If you are interested in becoming a volunteer or would like more information, contact Krista at 641-747-2276 or kristad@iastate.edu.
Babysitting Basics
Join other youth to learn how to be a babysitter on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Guthrie County ISU Extension & Outreach office. Cost is $10/person payable to Guthrie County Extension. Learn about babysitter responsibilities, what employers expect, caring for infants and young children, appropriate toys, how to handle emergencies, basic first aid and recue breathing and more! Contact the Extension office at 641.747.2276 or clarkm@iastate.edu to register.
Spend Smart Eat Smart Recipe
Winter Black Bean Soup
Ingredients
3 cups black beans, cooked
2 teaspoons vegetable oil
1/2 cup onion, chopped (about 1/2 medium onion)
1 tablespoon chili powder
1 teaspoon ground cumin (optional)
1 can (14.5 ounces) Mexican style diced tomatoes
1 cup water
1 tablespoon lime or lemon juice (optional)
Nonfat yogurt or low fat sour cream and cilantro for garnish (optional)
Instructions
1. Prepare beans as directed.
2. Heat oil in a large saucepan over medium heat. Add onion and cook. Stir until onion begins to soften (about 2 to 3 minutes). Add chili powder. Add cumin, if desired. Cook and stir for 1 minute.
3. Add tomatoes, beans, and water. Bring to boil. Reduce heat and simmer for 10 minutes (covered).
4. Remove from heat and stir in lime or lemon juice, if desired.
5. Garnish before serving.