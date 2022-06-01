Attention Churches

To be published: all church notices and changes in church notices may be submitted no later than 10 a.m. Wednesday. Each notice will run as is until further notice is received from the church. People are encouraged to contact their church officials to confirm time and place for service.

________________

Atlantic Gospel Chapel, 104 East 13th Street

Sunday: Chapel hour on KJAN, 9 a.m.; breaking of bread, 9:30 a.m.; Sunday School and Family Bible Study, 10:45 a.m.; Evening ministry, 7 p.m.

________________

GracePoint Church: an Evangelical Free Church, 22nd and Chestnut

Senior Pastor Donald McLean

Pastor of Student and Worship Discipleship Andrew Johsnon

Sunday: Sunday worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Sunday service is also available live by visiting GracePointAtlantic.com/watch/livestream. Face coverings are welcome but not required.

________________

Our Father’s House; Meeting at the Atlantic Nursing and Rehab

Rev. Cheryl Sjolin and Rev. Jeffrey Sjolin

Saturday: Meeting at 6:45 p.m.- Welcome to public, residents and staff — Enter to Worship; Exit to service!

________________

Hillside Hope Assembly, 1913 East 22nd Street

Dave Beroth, Lead Pastor, Lori House, office administrator pastor, Stephanie Richter, Children’s Leader, 712-243-5044, www.AtlanticAG.com, Assembly1@msn.com

Sunday: Growth Groups, 9 a.m. Service, 10 a.m.; Sunday Facebook Service at approximately 10:15 a.m.;

Man Cave: Bible Study for Men on first Saturday of every month, 9 a.m.; She Shed: Bible Study for Women on second Saturday of every month, 10 a.m.

________________

First Baptist Church

710 Walnut

American Baptist Church

Pastor: Rev. Ray McCalla

Phone # 243-4651

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.;

________________

First United Methodist Church -Atlantic

Sunday: Traditional Worship, 9 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Fellowship 10:15 to 11 a.m.; Monday: Outreach, 1 p.m.; Tuesday: UWM Executive Committee, 9 a.m.; Bible Study-Heritage House, 12:30 p.m.; Worship Committee, 5 p.m.; Friday: UMW Salad Luncheon-Guest Day, noon; Sunday, June 12: Traditional Worship, 9 a.m.; Adult Bible Study and Fellowship, 10:15 to 11 a.m.; VBS begins, 5:15 to 7:15 p.m.

Worship can been seen on Channel 121.2 or 18 at 8 and 9 a.m.

________________

First United Presbyterian Church, 616 Chestnut St, Atlantic

Rev. Dr. Rachelle McCalla, 243-2195, www.atlanticpresbyterian.org

Sunday, June 5: Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service with Holy Communion, 10 a.m.; Fellowship coffee, 11 a.m.; Worship committee, 11:20 a.m.; Tuesday,June 7: Men’s Breakfast Group, 7 a.m.; Bible 365 discussion, noon; Sunday, June 12: Adult Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.- Noisy Can Offering; Fellowship coffee, 11 a.m.; Fishing and Fellowship, 5 p.m.- please RSVP

All worship services are also available live streamed and archived at https://tinyurl.com/AtlanticPresbyterian

______________

SS Peter and Paul

Catholic, Sixth and Locust

Father Trevor Chicoine

Saturday: Confession, 3:30 p.m.; Mass, 4:30 p.m.; Sunday: Mass with Livestream, 10:30 a.m.; Tuesday:Adoration, 4:15- 5:15 p.m.; Confession, 4:15 p.m.; Mass, 5:15 p.m.; Wednesday: Mass, 7:15 a.m.; Friday: Mass, 7:15 a.m.; First Saturday: Mass, 9 a.m.

________________

St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 1011 E. 13th Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022

712-243-3678

stpaulsatl@gmail.com

Pastor Lauri Boysen

Saturday: Worship service, 5 p.m.; Sunday: Worship service, 9 a.m.; Wednesday: Confirmation, 2 p.m.; God Squad for children kindergarten through fifth grade, 2 to 4 p.m.

___________

United Church of Christ, 1607 Hazel

243-4846

Pastor Heather Santi-Brown

Worship services shown on Channel 18 Tuesdays and Sundays at 11 a.m.; Radio Broadcast on 96.5 KSOM Sunday at 8:30 a.m.; Streamed live at www.facebook.com/UCCAtlantic/; Nursery services are not available at this time. We have created a children’s seating/activity section on the side of the sanctuary where our younger children may sit, and still be a part of the worship service.

Thursday: NAMI Support Group Meeting, 2 p.m.; Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m. — “The Gift” Romans 8:22-27; John 14:25-27; Faith Formation/Sunday School, 10 a.m.

_________

Zion Lutheran Church is at 811 Oak Street, Atlantic, Iowa 50022 and the Church phone is 712-243-2927. Pastor’s phone is 712-249-9102. The Web site is www.zionatlantic.com.

Sunday, June 5(Pentecost Sunday) will be 9:15 a.m. Church service with Holy Communion. You can listen to the service on KJAN at 10 a.m. We will have a Relay for Life Bake Sale at the Church.

Monday at 5-7 p.m. we will have a Music Picnic in the City Park. This will be a potluck meal.

_____________

Atlantic Seventh Day Adventist Church, 63251 White Pole Road

Pastor Steven Goodenough

319-210-5378

www.atlantic22.adventistchurchconnect.org

Saturday: Sabbath School, 9:30 a.m.- adult and children’s divisions; Worship services, 11 a.m.

________________

Sunnyside Bible Chapel, 1301 Sunnyside Lane

Contact: Chris Bancroft 712-789-0976 or Chapel Phone at 243-2744

Sunday: Breaking of Bread, 9:30 a.m.; Family Sunday School and Teaching, 10:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Prayer and Bible Study, 7 p.m.

________________

First Church of Christ, 1310 W. 7th St.

www.fccatlantic.com

Pastor Colt Doherty — 712-243-2509

Sunday: TFL classes for all ages, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Current sermon series: Old Hope for a New Year” (Looking into what the Old Testament prophet Zechariah has to say to us today)

________________

New Life Church, 600 Pine St., Atlantic

New Life Church — Atlantic previously meeting at 600 Pine Street in Atlantic, is now meeting at the Cass County Community Center for Sunday Worship at 10:30 a.m. Children’s Church and Nursery facilities will be available. For more information, please visit our website at: nlcatlantic.org or call 712.254.3928

________________

Grace Cornerstone Fellowship, 906 Sunnyside Lane

Pastor Doug Howell Telephone: (712) 249-3998

Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service at 10 a.m.; Monday: Celebrate Recovery, 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.;

________________

St. Mary’s Catholic Church, 302 Chestnut Street, Anita

Father Trevor Chicoine

Sunday: Mass, 8:30 a.m., Thursday: Mass, 9 a.m.;

Sacrament of Reconciliation: Sunday: 7:45 a.m.

________________

Congregational-United Church of Christ, Anita

Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Night Bible Study, 6 p.m.

________________

Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Anita

Rev. Ted Weishaupt

Sunday: Church Service, 9 a.m.; Communion on first and third Sundays

________________

First Evangelical Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, South of Wiota

Pastor Mike Bodkins

Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship Service, 10:30 a.m.; Holy Communion on the first and third Sundays

________________

Anita United Methodist Church, 501 Main Street

Pastor Arlon Woodlee

Sunday: Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Wednesday: CAM Kids meet every Wednesday, 5:30 to 7 p.m.-All kids welcome!

____________

Wiota United

Methodist Church, 104 Center Street

Pastor Arlon Woodlee

Sunday: Worship, 9 a.m.

________________

Rolling Hills Baptist Church, 506 Fourth Street, Anita

Pastor Mitch Holmes

Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday evening service, 7 p.m.

________________

Brayton First Baptist, Brayton, Iowa 50042

website: http://www.fbcbrayton.org/ 712-549-2303

Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Evening service, 6 p.m.; Wednesday: Wednesday Patch the Pirate Club (ages 4 through sixth grade), 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Compass (youth seventh through 12th grade), 6:30 p.m.; Wednesday Oasis (adults), 7 p.m.

________________

Buck Creek United

Methodist Church, 51929 Buck Creek Road, Atlantic

Sunday: Worship, 10 a.m.

________________

Cumberland United Methodist

Pastor Casey Pelzer

Sunday: Worship services, 10 a.m.; Sunday School on first and third Sundays, 9:45 a.m.

________________

Elk Horn Lutheran, 4313 Main Street

Pastor Keith Menter

Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 8:30 a.m.; Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Fellowship, 9 a.m.; Worship, 9:30 a.m.

_____________

Exira Christian Church

Pastor Glen Meyers, Phone: 268-5498

Sunday: Sunday School, 8:45 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10 a.m.; Coffee time before worship on the first Sunday of the month; Wednesday: God Squad Youth (Grades 4 to 8), 3:30 p.m.

________________

Exira Lutheran Church

Steven Frock, pastor

Thursday: Pastor gone- June 2-6; Sunday: Service of the Word, 9 a.m.; Tuesday: Pastor’s office hours, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Wednesday: Council, 7 p.m.; Thursday: Pastor’s office hours, 1 to 4 p.m.; Lydia Circle, 2 p.m.; Friday, June 10: Ruth Circle, 10:30 a.m.; Sunday, June 12: Service of the Word, 9 a.m.

________________

Brayton Evangelical

Lutheran Church

Sunday: Brayton Worship, 10:45 a.m.

________________

Lewis United

Congregational

Methodist Church

401 First Street

Lewis, Iowa 51544

Pastor Jerry Neal

Sunday: Bible Study, 10 a.m.; Worship Service, 11 a.m.; Bible Study, 1 p.m. Wednesday: Prayer & Evangelism, 1:30 p.m.

________________

Lewis Church of Christ

Dave Anderson, pastor

Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship service, 10 a.m.

________________

Marne United Methodist Church

705 Main Street, Marne

Sunday: Worship service, 8:45 a.m.; Sunday School, 10 a.m.

________________

Fellowship Church

18999 Highway 59

Oakland, Iowa

www.thefellowship.church

Michael D. Kalstrup, pastor

Sunday: Services for adults, children and youth, 9:45 a.m.; Wednesday: Services for adults, children and youth, 7 p.m.

Nursery, Toddler and Preschool provided at both services.

________________

Calvary Baptist Church, Corner of Summit and Walnut Streets

Walnut 784-3703

www.calvarybaptistwalnut.com

Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; worship, 10:30 a.m.; Prayer Meeting, 6:15 p.m.; evening service, 7 p.m.; Wednesday: Joy Club, 6:20 p.m.; Pro Teens, 7-12 grades, 7 p.m. (during school year only)

________________

St. Patrick Catholic Church, 503 Main Street, Massena

Rev. Phillip Bempong

Sunday Mass, 10:30 a.m.

________________

Bethany Lutheran Church, 2453 Crane Avenue (one mile east on Highway 44, one and one half mile north), Kimballton, Iowa 51543

Sunday: Worship, 10:45 a.m.

________________

Immanuel Lutheran Church, 204 West Second Street

Kimballton, Iowa 51543

Sunday: Worship, 8:45 a.m.

________________

Bethany Evangelical Free Church-Exira, 2144 310th Street, Brayton, Iowa 50042

Alan Seehusen, pastor

No Sunday School during summer months

Sunday: Fellowship Time, 10 to 10:15 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.

________________

St. John’s United Church of Christ, one mile south of Lyman

Sunday: Sunday School, 9 a.m.; Worship Service, 10 a.m.

________________

Massena United

Methodist Church

Karen Patrick, minister

Sunday: Worship, 11 a.m.

________________

Canby Friends Church, 1590 Fontanelle Rd., Casey, 50048 (Canby)

Pastor: Rev. Bob Zirkelbach- 217-313-0596

Sunday: Worship: 9 a.m., Sunday School: 10 a.m.

________________

Our Lady of Grace

Catholic, Church

of Griswold

Father Mike Berner

Monday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Tuesday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Thursday: Mass, 8 a.m.; Saturday: Mass, 4 p.m.; Sunday: Mass, 10 a.m.

________________

Central Church of Christ, 51 Harrison Street, Griswold; griswoldchurch.org

Thursday: Women’s Bible Study, 9:30 a.m.; Ladies Circle, 2 p.m.; Sunday: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.; Monday: VBS through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon; Weight Loss Group Meeting in FH, 5 to 6 p.m.; Men’s Study, 7 p.m.; Thursday: Rock Girls Service Project, noon; Sunday, June 15: Bible School, 9 a.m.; Worship, 10:15 a.m.; VBS Program, 10:15 a.m.

________________

Griswold United

Methodist Church, 100 Cass Street, Griswold; Pastor Jessica Jacobsen

Thursday: Morning Circle, 9 a.m.; Sunday: Adult Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Fellowship Time, 10 a.m.; Worship, 10:30 a.m.; Monday: 4-H, 6:30 p.m.; Tuesday: TAMP, 9 a.m.

