Avoca planning Outdoor Local Foods Dining Event

Avoca Main Street, Inc. is once again holding its Longest Table event. The chef-hosted, locally sourced, five-course meal will be held outdoors right in the middle of the town’s main street on Sept. 17. The Avoca Main Street Longest Table event is designed to celebrate the rural city’s agricultural heritage, enhance community fellowship, and recognize the farmers who provide local produce for the seasonal Avoca Main Street Farmers Market. Offered since 2016, the event has been recognized in 2020 by the Iowa Tourism Awards for Best Rural Event and in 2018 by the Main Street Iowa Awards as Exceptional Special Event.
Tags
jeffl
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Trending Food Videos
- To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.
What do you think?
Have you been vaccinated for COVID-19
You voted:
Interviews with the Atlantic boys cross country team.
Recent Obituaries
Follow the News Telegraph
Trending
Articles
- Superintendent says mediation with general contractor is successful
- Atlantic senior Michael Hotze reflects on racing season
- PREP FOOTBALL: AHS to celebrate 20th anniversary of state championship team
- No Serious Injuries in Fiery Crash
- OUTDOOR NEWS: Prairie Resource Center: Seed source, knowledge base for Iowa’s expanding prairies
- PREP VOLLEYBALL: Trojans return to 'W' column at own invitational
- PREP FOOTBALL: CAM uses 32-0 second quarter blitz to win
- Federal search warrants executed in western, southwestern Iowa
- Ready for Take Off:
- Atlantic Postmaster installed
Images
Videos
Trending Recipes
Featured Jobs
News in Your Inbox!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.