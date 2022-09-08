Avoca planning Outdoor Local Foods Dining Event

There will be a longest table event held in Avoca on Sept. 17.

Avoca Main Street, Inc. is once again holding its Longest Table event. The chef-hosted, locally sourced, five-course meal will be held outdoors right in the middle of the town’s main street on Sept. 17. The Avoca Main Street Longest Table event is designed to celebrate the rural city’s agricultural heritage, enhance community fellowship, and recognize the farmers who provide local produce for the seasonal Avoca Main Street Farmers Market. Offered since 2016, the event has been recognized in 2020 by the Iowa Tourism Awards for Best Rural Event and in 2018 by the Main Street Iowa Awards as Exceptional Special Event.

