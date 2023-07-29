Atlantic Area Chamber Ambassadors visit Cass County Abstract Co.

On Wednesday, July 26, the Atlantic Chamber Ambassadors visited Cass County Abstract Co. in Atlantic to celebrate the new ownership. The Ambassadors also had the opportunity to meet the new owner and learn more about the business of abstracting.
Shannon Nelsen, new owner of Cass County Abstract Co., shared about how she was able to obtain this position and why she chose Atlantic. Nelsen has been in the abstracting business for over 36 years and is also the owner of abstract offices in Red Oak, Glenwood, and Audubon. She is very passionate about the work that goes into abstracting, and when she was contacted by customers in Atlantic area who wanted her services, Nelson knew it was time to expand to Cass County. After meeting with the company’s board, she was able to make the purchase April 1.
Nelsen is happy to watch the business that she has recently taken ownership of thrive. She has made many improvements within both the business and the physical office. She stays busy managing her other locations, but she is grateful for her hard-working staff, as the process of abstracting can be difficult and tedious at times. Abstracting consists of recording the condensed history of a piece of land and any other documents that may accompany it. Cass County Abstract Co. plays an important role in instances where a homeowner is looking to sell their property but needs documentation of the history of the land.
Cass County Abstract Co. is open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information regarding the business, visit their website www.cassabstract.com, or call (712) 243-2136. Cass County Abstract Co. is located at 518 Chestnut Street in Atlantic.