ATLANTIC - The Atlantic News Telegraph held its annual Costume Contest on Monday, Oct. 31. While the number of judged participants seemed lower this year, competition was great and costumes were very creative. The contest is open to everyone, from babies to adults and this year the youngest participants were babies while the oldest was 93!
Seriously Spooky and Adorable: Many winners in NT's annual Costume Contest
- By Laura Bacon NT Staff Writer
