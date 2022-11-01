ATLANTIC - The Atlantic News Telegraph held its annual Costume Contest on Monday, Oct. 31. While the number of judged participants seemed lower this year, competition was great and costumes were very creative. The contest is open to everyone, from babies to adults and this year the youngest participants were babies while the oldest was 93!

Email Laura Bacon at lbacon.ant@gmail.com

This story contains original reporting by the News Telegraph staff. If you are not a subscriber, please consider becoming one because local journalism is only possible with your support. A subscription to News Telegraph plays a vital role in making this reporting possible. Thank you for your support and helping us continue to connect our community.

Trending Food Videos