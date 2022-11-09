Plans underway for 2022 Cass County Festival of Trees

A longstanding holiday tradition will once again bring holiday spirit to Cass County, as organizers recently announced that they are seeking decorators for the annual Festival of Trees. This multi-day event, sponsored by the Cass County Unit of the American Cancer Society, is set for Dec,1-4 this year and will again be held at the Catholic Parish Center, 105 West 5th Street in Atlantic. Co-chairs Deb Schuler and Vicki Nordskog are looking forward to welcoming back decorators and visitors alike when doors open on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.
Last year’s event featured 57 trees, decorated in a variety of themes, as well as seven other holiday themed displays. The committee hopes to have an equally successful event this year, and encourages anyone interested in setting up a tree or other display to contact them for more information. Decorators are encouraged to be creative in sharing fun, inspiration and education with attendees! Tree themes from last year included a Christmas grinch-themed balloon tree, Mental health awareness (Stop the Stigma), Cancer awareness/support (No one Fights Alone), a tree decorated with optical glasses, a tree made from a step ladder, doll and cupcake themed trees, decorations made from dried local produce, an upside-down Christmas tree, collectible Hallmark ornaments, and ornaments hand-made using dried pasta and pinecones.
In addition to trees, displays ranged from the local Lions Club showcasing a seven-foot gold lion to a display centered around a 4 x 8 x 8-foot church and a display featuring satin boxes of all shapes, sizes, and construction. There was a display by Richter and Sons featuring all manner of towing equipment, a display from the Atlantic Fire Department that featured a variety of firefighting and rescue equipment, and for the second year in a row children and adults alike were entranced by an operational Christmas train and village display.
In addition to helping spread holiday cheer with a variety of engaging displays, the festival serves as a fundraiser to benefit the American Cancer Society. Admission to the festival is a free will donation, and raffle tickets are also sold for attendees to win a chance at a variety of seasonal home and gift items. Last year’s raffle featured 17 unique items donated by the community, in addition to a vintage, life-sized mechanical Santa. The special feature for this year’s raffle is a red metal Coca-Cola themed outdoor bench, fabricated and donated by Weirich Welding in Lewis. The bench has already been displayed around the community, with raffle tickets sold at Coca Cola days and the Atlantic Lions pancake supper. It will be on display at Brown’s Shoe Fit Company in downtown Atlantic until the Festival of Trees. Tickets for the bench raffle can be purchased at any time prior to the drawing on Dec. 4 at Brown’s or at Festival of Trees where it will be on display. Other items donated to date to be raffled during the festival include a variety of wreaths, hand-made pine needle baskets, a train and more!
Festival organizers are still accepting entries for display at the 2022 Festival of Trees. Any individual, group, business, or organization interested in contributing a tree, display or raffle item for this year’s Festival of Trees should contact Deb Schuler (debschuler4@gmail.com) or Vicki Nordskog (vjnbob@icloud.com) via email for more information. All displays must be pre-registered by November 11th so the committee can assign spaces in the floor plan. No ‘drop ins’ will be able to be accommodated.
The dates to set up a tree or display are Tuesday, Nov. 29, from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Wednesday, Nov. 30, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided during decorating. Trees and displays will be open to the public for viewing Thursday, Dec. 1, through Sunday, Dec. 4, and tear down of displays will be on Sunday, Dec. 4, starting at 2:30 p.m. Additional information about setup, teardown, and registering a display can be obtained by contacting organizers using the emails above.
For those interested in attending the Festival of Trees, planned hours for visitors are Thursday, Dec. 1 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Friday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 3 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.., and Sunday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. In addition to the displays, several other special activities will be going on during the festival, including on Saturday morning, Dec. 3, when the B.P.O. Does will again have their Cookie Walk upstairs in the Parish Center from 9 AM to noon. A full schedule of events will be released closer to the event date when all displays are confirmed!