Plans underway for 2022 Cass County Festival of Trees

(photo by Jennifer Nichols)

The Coca-Cola bench that is part of a raffle drawing is on display at Brown’s Shoe Fit.

and is pictured with Sales Associates Joyce Wieser and Lori Blum.

 (photo by Jennifer Nichols)

A longstanding holiday tradition will once again bring holiday spirit to Cass County, as organizers recently announced that they are seeking decorators for the annual Festival of Trees. This multi-day event, sponsored by the Cass County Unit of the American Cancer Society, is set for Dec,1-4 this year and will again be held at the Catholic Parish Center, 105 West 5th Street in Atlantic. Co-chairs Deb Schuler and Vicki Nordskog are looking forward to welcoming back decorators and visitors alike when doors open on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 10 a.m.

