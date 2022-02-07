National School Counseling Week 2022, “School Counseling: Better Together,” sponsored by the American School Counselor Association (ASCA), will be celebrated from Feb. 7–11 to focus public attention on the unique contribution of school counselors within U.S. school systems and how students are different as a result of what school counselors do.
Terry Hinzmann, Atlantic High School social studies teacher, said, “Students in today’s public school system have an ever-increasing need for the services of child psychologists, therapists, or family counselors. However, school budgets or district priorities prohibit access to these services on a full-time basis for many students who desperately need their services. Therefore, most of these responsibilities fall on our school counselors. With an already filled schedule and busy workload, our school counselors make the time to handle every student’s needs; whether it’s as simple as a schedule change or as complex and a serious family issue. Our school counselors’ hard work and their dedication to our students have allowed so many to experience success not only in school but also in their lives beyond the halls and classrooms of Atlantic High School.”
National School Counseling Week highlights the tremendous impact school counselors can have in helping students achieve school success and plan for a career.
Schuler Elementary principal James Northwick said, “Our school counselors have had a huge impact on our students, especially in the last few years. Social/Emotional needs for some students have been on the rise and our counselors are doing their best to provide those much-needed supports.”
The special week honoring school counselors provides recognition for school counselors who “implement comprehensive school counseling programs, a vital part of the educational process for all students as they meet the challenges of the 21st century.”
Stacey Hornung, Washington Elementary principal, said, “All students go to guidance once in our cycle of every six days. They learn about self-esteem, self-care, how to help and treat others, how to stay safe, and how to be a good friend. Their impact on our students is huge, and they make a difference with students and teachers every day.”
The Atlantic Community School District’s school counselors are actively engaged in helping students examine their abilities, strengths, interests, and talents; for working in a partnership with parents as they encounter the challenges of raising children in today’s world; for focusing on positive ways to enhance students’ academic, career and social/emotional development; and working with teachers and other educators to provide an educational system where students can realize their potential and set healthy, realistic and optimistic aspirations for themselves. School counselors are certified, experienced educators with a master’s degree in school counseling. The combination of their training and experience makes them an integral part of the total educational program.
“I appreciate that our school counselors care so much about our children and their wellbeing, as well as their academic success. Our students come from such a diverse variety of backgrounds and family lives, and to some our counselors are more of a parental figure than their own guardians. It takes very special people to fill a role like that, and we are lucky to have them!” Industrial Technology teacher Noah Widrowicz said.
Dexter Dodson, Industrial Technology teacher added, “Both our [AHS] school counselors do a great job of understanding, not every student is in need of a 4-year college degree. They are great at encouraging students to explore a career in the skilled trades by informing students of the options like a certification, 2-year degree, or apprenticeship.
Our goal as educators should be to set students up for success after they leave our building. The counselors push students into hands-on classes that give a glimpse at potential careers in skilled trades. This is one way they are doing their best to ensure students are contributing members of society after they graduate.”
Instructional coach Amber Moore said, “Our school counselors are one of the first lines of defense in helping students become the best versions of themselves. They look at a student in their entirety and take them from where they are and help create a pathway to where they can go. They see past the academic struggles, the trauma, the lack of motivation, and all the other random labels that can be associated with people and they attempt to see each student for who they are at their core. They spend endless hours meeting with students and helping them develop necessary or lacking coping skills. They are constantly coming up with plans for students to help them stay in the classroom and they work with teachers to better the learning experience for our students. They offer a safe place for students to deal with the issues that may happen outside of the school walls knowing those issues definitely impact the learning inside our school walls. Our counselors have been our saving grace, especially for our students that struggle with mental health issues. Their impact is both necessary and critical to the success of our students.”
Josh Rasmussen, Atlantic Middle School principal added, “School counselors help students navigate through school and plan for their future. I appreciate their ability to help students with positive conversations and helpful advice.”
As part of its celebration for National School Counseling Week, ACSD would like to thank “the hard work, dedication, support, initiative, and resourcefulness demonstrated daily by Val Stickler (Washington Elementary), Angela Sieh (Schuler Elementary and AMS), and Alyssa Dovenspike and Sarah Rose (AHS) and doing the aforementioned with caring, empathetic hearts. They definitely make an impact for all to be ‘Better Together,’” said Heather McKay, AHS principal.