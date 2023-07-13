The National Wildlife Federation (NWF), America’s largest wildlife conservation and education organization, announces Brad and Lorrie Rasmussen at Hygge Cottage and Tivoli Gardens in Atlantic, have successfully created a Certified Wildlife Habitat through its Garden for Wildlife Program. In addition, Brad and Lorrie’s habitat has been co-certified with NWF’s state affiliate, the Iowa Wildlife Federation.
NWF celebrates this effort to create a garden which supports birds, butterflies, bees, frogs, and other local wildlife. Every Certified Wildlife Habitat Garden provides natural sources of food, water, cover, and places to raise young and is maintained in a sustainable way which incorporates indigenous grasses and forbs, conserves water, and does not rely on pesticides.
For over 45 years, the Garden for Wildlife movement has recognized over 227,000 Certified Wildlife Habitat Gardens across the United States to date, encompassing more than 2.5 Million Acres which support wildlife locally. Backyards, urban gardens, school grounds, businesses, places of worship, campuses, parks, farms, zoos, and community landscapes can all be recognized as wildlife habitats through the program!
“Anyone, anywhere can restore wildlife habitat right in their own yards and communities,” said NWF Naturalist David Mizejewski. “Whether you garden in a suburban yard, an urban yard, or a rural plot of land, you will make a difference for local wildlife. Creating a Certified Wildlife is fun, easy, and makes a real difference for both humans and wildlife. It’s the perfect grassroots way to think globally and act locally and help birds, butterflies, bees, and many other types of wildlife,” he added.
Many of NWF’s state affiliate organizations are partners in the Certified Wildlife Habitat Program. Habitats in partnering states have national and state certification.
Every Certified Garden is now also part of the Million Pollinator Challenge, a national effort to create a million gardens which provide habitat for declining pollinator insects such as butterflies and bees.
For more information on NWF’s Garden for Wildlife movement and how to qualify to have a garden space recognized as a Certified Wildlife Habitat, visit Garden for Wildlife or call 1-800-822-9919.
About National Wildlife Federation
The National Wildlife Federation is America’s largest conservation organization, uniting all Americans to ensure wildlife thrive in a rapidly changing world. Follow us on National Wildlife Federation Facebook
“We need to continue to make changes in our lifestyle to increase the long term health benefits for future generations,” the Rasmussens said. “How do our actions endanger the survival of every living creature on Earth? How do we contaminate the soil, water, and air? How do we not care and seem to think all resources are found in an infinite supply? We are not seeing how everything is interconnected and we all live downstream.”
“Change is difficult for us. What do we need to give up and what do we need to keep? What is Sustainability? Sustainability consists of fulfilling the needs of current generations without compromising the needs of future generations while ensuring a balance between economic growth, environmental care, and social well-being. We need to recycle, compost, reduce our use of plastic, change our purchasing habits, avoid using disposable items, and grow a sustainable garden.”
“Hygge (pronounced “hoo-gah”) is allowing everyone to belong, to be a part of the journey. Everyone is included, has a voice, and has value in this pilgrimage! We are all invited, we feel a sense of warmth, comfort, and are safe. Hygge deals with the responsibility of humans being responsible for the well-being of others and for ourselves! Hygge is a quality of being in the moment, an experience of coming together and belonging. Hygge is about the feeling and being in the moment, it is not about having more than someone else! Hygge needs to become part of our everyday life and we need to make it a global experience by sharing hygge with all we meet!”
“Hygge Cottage and Tivoli Gardens are listed on the National Pollinator Site (MPGC Map | Pollinator.org) and as a National and Iowa Certified Wildlife Habitat. We have a wide variety of plants, with the main focus on Native Grasses and Forbs: Big Bluestem, Little Bluestem, Sideoats Grama, Indian Grass, Prairie Dropseed, Butterfly Weed, Black-eyed Susan, Purple Coneflower, Red Milkweed, New England Aster, Pale Purple Coneflower, Sweet Joe Pye Weed, Meadow Blazingstar, Columbine, Jacob’s Ladder, Spiderwort, Prairie Blazingstar, and Ironweed.”
“Stewardship is the job of supervising or taking care of something such as an organization or property. We are to be good stewards of the soil, water, air, and wildlife. We are to take care of all of the people on Earth! Sixty-three percent of Iowans voted yes to create the Natural Resources & Outdoor Resources Trust Fund through a constitutional amendment. Ten years later we are waiting for our representatives to fund the trust fund through raising the sales tax 3/8 of a penny, which would provide nearly $200 million to clean our water, protect our soil, and provide more opportunities for outdoor recreation.”