Following are the winners from the Bingo contest held last month: $50 in AtlantiCash- Karen Grant of Adair and Jane Livingston of Atlantic; and $25 in AtlantiCash-Chris Leighton of Atlantic, LaDonna Clark of Atlantic and Carol Hensley of Atlantic. Winners can claim their prize by coming to the Atlantic News Telegraph office at 410 Walnut Street, and they will get their photo taken for the paper.

