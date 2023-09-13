Audubon County Sheriff
Arrests
On Aug. 6, Lynn Frohlich, 52, of Brayton was arrested for driving while barred, following a traffic stop in Exira. Frohlich was charged with domestic abuse assault-first and obstruction of emergency communications, after an incident on Aug. 4 in the 2000 block of Riverview. Frohlich appeared before the magistrate and was held until he posted bond.
On Aug. 10 Joel Jens, 42, of Elk Horn, was arrested in Audubon County, for harassment in the third degree and trespass first degree. Charges are from an incident in 200 Block of West Harrison in Exira. Jens appeared before the magistrate and was held until he posted bond the following day.
On Aug. 28 Jerry Summers, 51, of Kimballton, was arrested on OWI-1st and possession of controlled substance-Marijuana first charges. The charges came after an incident in the area of Alfred and Esbeck Streets in Kimballton. Summers appeared before the magistrate and was held until he posted bond the same day.
Atlantic Police
Arrests
Sept. 1
Mikayla Waldron, 22, of Atlantic was arrested for theft fifth, was cited into court and released.
Sept. 2
Louis Chipenson, 36, of Atlantic was arrested for operating while Under the influence second offense and public intoxication. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Sept. 6
Jarrit Smith, 20, of Atlantic was arrested for possession of controlled substance first offense and possession of controlled substance (Marijuana). He turned himself in on his warrants, posted bond and was released.
Sept. 8
Edward Parrott Jr, 29, of Council Bluffs was arrested on a warrant for violation of probation. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Sept. 8
Tyler Pottorff, 38, of Anita was arrested for disorderly conduct. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Sept. 9
Cody Pleis, 32, of Atlantic was arrested for violation of no contact order. He was taken into custody and transported to the Cass County Jail where he was booked in and held.
Accidents
Sept. 11
Floyd Knop of Hancock, driving a pick up, was southbound at stop sign at U.S. Hwy #6 (7th St) and Linn Street and failed to obey the stop sign striking Robert Hitch’s (of Atlantic) SUV that was westbound on U.S. Hwy #6 (7th St). The driver of the SUV, Hitch, was transported by ambulance to Cass Health with non-life threatening injuries and Knop was transported to Cass Health by private vehicle to be checked out. Damage to Knop’s pick up was estimated at $8,000. Damage to Hitch’s SUV was estimated at $15,000