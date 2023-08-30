The Grant United Methodist Church will hold its Fall Bazaar on Sunday, Sept. 17. The day’s events will begin at 10 a.m. with a worship service featuring the music of Sweet Harmony.
Following the service from 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m., the church will serve a home-cooked meal that includes: homemade beef and noodles, Harvard beets, buttered corn, assorted salads, pies and desserts, and coffee, tea or lemonade. The dinner costs $10 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. All money raised supports the Grant United Women in Faith and their work for mission projects and the Grant church.
This year’s auction will include two beautiful quilts, created by Tammy Ward. Additionally, other handmade crafts and rugs, fresh garden produce, baked goods and many more items will be for sale.
The Grant United Methodist Church, founded in 1855, is a multigenerational church focusing on concern for its neighbors and providing a center of worship for all ages. Worship services are celebrated at 8:30 a.m. each Sunday, led by Pastor Jess Jacobsen.