It’s no secret that Hallie and I love the Iowa State Fair. Jay loves the fair too, but his love stops right at the county line. Give him all the county fairs - but add in the people, the parking, and the fuss - and he draws the line there. He has been known however to rally a few hours each year and come to the State Fair to hang out with his girls. When we lived in the Des Moines area, we would drive separately because Hallie and I would be there for 10 hours and Jay, maybe 3.
We were all there together on a gorgeous Sunday in 2021. Hallie’s chicken and waffles on a stick count began the minute we stepped foot inside the property. As we made our way up the grand concourse, Hal decided she wanted to play some games. She started with our family favorite - Skeeball.
With the first swipe of her ticket-token card we heard the old wooden balls roll down the compartment on the right side of Hal’s game. She grabbed the first and gave it a go… bullseye. She grabbed another - another bullseye. 2/2 right into the hardest circle on the game. The final 4 throws result in a culminating high score of the day, and Hal wins big! I think we were all stunned when we heard the game attendant say, “You win!! Pick any prize you want - any size - any animal!” We all knew at that moment she was picking the giant adorable spotted cow. It was the cutest oversized animal I’ve ever seen.
It was pretty exciting to be honest. I think up until that moment we all were pretty convinced that people only ever won those giant animals by bribing the game attendants. But not today!! The Robinson’s were headed home (eventually) with our very own giant prize.
We made our way back out into the fair and before we ventured on I stopped to use the restroom. While I was away, the Dad brain in Jay was realizing he was perhaps stuck carrying around this giant cow all day. Just about that same moment, a food vendor stepped out of her stand and asked Jay if she could buy that cow for her daughter in law, who was ‘obsessed with cows’. Jay asked Hallie if she wanted to sell it. The lady was offering $30. Hallie, thinking she could just go win another one, took the offer and sold the stuffed cow. Both of these humans I live with, who claim to know me, clearly forgot I too am obsessed with cows and sold this new prized possession without even one consideration for my feelings.
When I returned I knew this situation was not going to play out how everyone had thought/hoped it would. Jay was happy as can be to rid himself of that stuffed animal all the while Hallie thinking she could just as easily go win another one. Any guesses on how that all turned out?
We left that fair that day with no giant spotted cow, but not without trying. Hal spent all her allotted money plus the money from the cow deal trying to win another. She was extremely sad and I was quite mad, and well you know - state fair + marriage = so fun.
As time went on the sadness over losing the cow wasn’t as bad, although Hallie would mention it often, naturally giving me a new opportunity to be annoyed at Jay about it all over again! Marriage baby.
In about January of 2022 I saw a post from a group I follow on Facebook. The name of the group is: ‘I Love the Iowa State Fair’. Someone in the group was asking if anyone knew the contact information for a specific food vendor. Within minutes residents from our great state commented, as did a contact from the Iowa State Fair itself.
This got me thinking about the cow situation and wondered if there was anything that could be done. So, I posted the story about our little ‘let’s sell the cow’ situation and asked if anyone would perhaps know how to get ahold of the family that owns the skeeball game. Within minutes a rep from the ISF commented with her email address, asking me to reach out to her.
By the end of that day I had a name and email address for the family that owns that game. I of course reached out and explained what was going on. In the email I left my phone number and asked if I could buy one or if they could point me in the direction of where they buy those. A few weeks went by and I did not hear back…until I did.
One afternoon I received a call from a number in Florida. I did not answer but they left a voicemail and low and behold it was my soon to be new friend Monica. She told me that she was so happy I reached out and she was going to try and track down another cow for Hallie.
Fast forward to a few back and forth communications and as the fair got closer, I assumed Monica had not been able to find a new cow for Hallie. Well, you know what they say about assuming….
The day before the fair began I got a text from Monica asking if we could be attending the fair that year. She had cow(s), yes plural, for Hallie. She was going to save them aside if we would be coming and if not, she’d mail them while she was in Iowa. I couldn’t believe it - and yet I could.
As we made our want to the fair this year, I knew the surprise that lay ahead for Hal. We made our way through all the normal things we do and as we got closer to the games, I could hardly contain my excitement. Monica and I had been talking and the moment was almost here.
We walked up to the skeeball game and Monica’s daughter was there at the time. I told her my name and from underneath the pile of hot pink and green puppies and kitties and dragons, emerged a bag full of different sized black and white spotted cows. I wish you all could have seen Hallie’s face. You could see her mind trying to reconcile what as happening. Any guesses on who cried?
I spent much of the rest of the evening chatting with Monica. Her and her family have been attending the Iowa State Fair for 4 years. Her response after Hallie received her new cows, “Man, my mom will love this story!” Well Monica’s mom - you aren’t the only one. Monica and her family aren’t from Iowa so, ‘Iowa Nice’ can’t be to blame for this immense gesture of kindness. I think we can chalk this one up to the good old fashioned honest-to-goodness kindness of humanity and that when we are willing, there is so much good all around us to be a part of!
As we ventured on that day, realizing we don’t need multiple of the same size cow - Hallie got to experience the blessing of kindness and generosity as she saw the faces of random young children light up when she would pull a cow out and hand it to them.
Monica’s immensely generous gesture blessed more than our family that day. And to that I say, we will see you next year! You’ve made a customer and dear friend for life!
