Mallory Robinson

It’s no secret that Hallie and I love the Iowa State Fair. Jay loves the fair too, but his love stops right at the county line. Give him all the county fairs - but add in the people, the parking, and the fuss - and he draws the line there. He has been known however to rally a few hours each year and come to the State Fair to hang out with his girls. When we lived in the Des Moines area, we would drive separately because Hallie and I would be there for 10 hours and Jay, maybe 3.

Trending Food Videos