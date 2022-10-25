The Cass County Conservation Board hosted the Seventh Biennial Lighted Halloween Campground event at Cold Springs Park on Saturday, and individuals were able to vote for their top three decorated campground sites. The first place winner was Site 2, the Dougherty family, second place winner was Site 7, the Griswold Cub Scout Pack, third place winner was Site 8, the “Marne Crew.”

