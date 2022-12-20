Lewis – The Iowa Bluebird Conservationists and Cass County Conservation have rescheduled the Christmas Bird Count To Wednesday, Dec. 28. Those that want to participate in the count will be meeting at Cold Springs State Park in Lewis at 8 a.m. to divide into groups that will cover different sections of the count circle. Birders are encouraged to dress for the conditions and bring along binoculars and bird books. It is also suggested to either wear or bring along an article of blaze orange clothing for any birding that may occur in parks that allow public hunting, as it will be deer season. The count will run until 3:30 p.m. that day as we cover a 15 mile diameter circle as thorough as we can. We will meet for lunch at Noon at the Atlantic Pizza Ranch to compare lists and reboot for counting in the afternoon. You are welcome to join for the whole day or just the morning or afternoon sessions. All abilities are welcome whether you are comfortable just birding from a vehicle and roadside or if you would like to walk through areas as well.

