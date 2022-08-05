Nishna Valley Trails is holding a Kids Bike Ride Aug. 13 at 10:30 a.m. at Schildberg Rec. Area West Parking lot. Check in and start the ride at the west parking lot of the Schildberg Rec. Area. Three age groups, ride length according to age. free and all ages welcome. Co-sponsored by Atlantic Parks and Recreation, Cass County Conservation, Fareway, and West Side Diner in Atlantic. Questions: Call Bryant at 712-243-3542. After the ride, check out Atlanticfest going on downtown!

