ADAIR — In 2022 Adair is celebrating a special birthday — its sesquicentennial — or 150th, with a four day celebration, with the theme of “Where The Smile Never Changes.”
On Thursday, events will be held at the Adair-Casey School, with an admission charged to get onto school grounds. Opening ceremonies will begin at 4:30 p.m., with welcome speeches, the crowning of King and Queen, school tours, with class reunion rooms available and tailgating by Little Smiles Co. ending at 7 p.m. At 5 p.m. there will be Adair 150th birthday cupcakes. At 5:15 p.m. there will be the National Anthem by the Color Guard and Boy and Girl Scouts. At 5:30 and 7:30 p.m. AC/GC will play a softball game at Glenn Anderson Field. Run the bases with AC/GC Charger players, following the game, and the Snack Shack will be open. Also at 5:30 p.m. Ag Adventures Celebrates Adair by Ag 4 All, a hands-on agricultural experience of the past and present, ending at 7:30 p.m. At 7 p.m. skits will be held in the junior high gym. Wrap up the day with fireworks at 9 p.m. by Viking Pyrotechnics and then scoop the loop back to Adair.
On Friday, June 17 you can pick up some bakery at the Good Shepherd Youth Bake Sale Mission Trip Fundraiser, at Exchange State Bank, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. A Day of Play with old fashioned games will be held from 1-3 p.m. at the Adair City Park. Starting at 2 p.m. you can see a Quilt Show at the Presbyterian Church; the Adair History Display at the Adair Library; the Adair History Museum and Gift Shop on Main Street; a doll show at the Methodist Church; the Veteran Display at City Hall; the Iowa Tourism Bus at Tires and Service Parking; All events will end at 4 p.m.
The Lindsay Dinkla Photo Contest voting starts at 3 p.m. and ends at 6:30 p.m. An ice cream social will be held at the Presbyterian Church at 5 p.m. and a critter crawl will be held at the Exchange State Bank drive at the same time. The Adair Fire Department Dinner will be at the fire hall at 6 p.m. Kids parade participants line up at 5:45 p.m. and will parade on Main Street at 6 p.m. with the theme, “Where the Smile Never Changes.” The Baby Crawl, and Little Miss and Mister contest is on Main Street at 6:15 p.m.; a style show will be held at 6:30 p.m. and photo contest winners will be announced at 6:30 p.m. The Polka Police will perform at the fire hall from 7:30-9:30 p.m. A Little Smiles and Co. Bags Tournament will be held at 7:30 p.m., registration is at 7 p.m. At 8 p.m. Kyle Jorgensen will be on Main Street, and Memorial Luminaries will be presented at dark.
There is more to do on Saturday, June 18. Get an early start with the Lions Club Breakfast at the Adair City Park which starts at 7:30 a.m. A 5K Fun Run Walk will also begin at 7:30 a.m. in the park, and a Mile Run Walk at 8 a.m. Kids foot races will be held in the city park starting at 8:30 a.m. Need to relax? There will be Yoga in the Park at 9 a.m.
From 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. and from 1-4 p.m. there will be Adair History Museum and Gifts on Main Street; Adair History at the Adair Library; Veteran Display at the City Hall; Quilt Show at the Presbyterian Church and a Doll Show at the Methodist Church. The Iowa Tourism Bus will be in Tires and Service parking as well.
At 10 a.m. there will be a parade line up at Crawford and Crawford. The parade, with the theme, “Where the Smile Never Changes,” will begin at 10:30 a.m. At 11 a.m. the Methodist Church lunch will be held, until 1 p.m. Also at 11 a.m. are the inflatables in Adair City Park until 4 p.m.
Starting at noon are: the Adair Fire Department Beer Garden and BBQ, at the fire hall. The Adair Fire Department Poker Run begins at the fire hall; The Lions Club Snack Shack at Adair City Park, ending at 3 p.m. A tractor show and car show will be at Main Street ending at 4 p.m. and the Lindsay Dinkla Photo Contest Display will end at 4 p.m.
At 1 p.m. there will be a Jesse James re-enactment at the Adair City Park. The beer garden at the Adair City Park will begin at 1 p.m. as well, ending at 5:30 p.m. Fire truck rides around Adair start at 1 p.m. and end at 3 p.m., and a Rock Wall will be at the Adair City Park ending at 4 p.m. Miniature golf will be in the city park until 5 p.m. and carriage rides by Toni Robbins will begin at 2 p.m. and end at 4 p.m. in the park as well. From 2-3:30 p.m. there will be bingo in the city park. Good at throwing? A skillet throw and cow pie throw contest will be at 2 p.m. at the city park, along with face painting, kids games, the balloon guy, and roller skating.
Who Nu will be at the city park from 4-6 p.m. Don’t miss the beard contest and pig tail contest at 5 p.m. in the park. From 5:30-7 p.m. there will be a Chuckwagon dinner in the park, and a quilt and gun raffle, and door prizes at 7 p.m. Anthony Koester will be at the Adair Fire Department Dance 8 p.m. to midnight.
The weekend wraps up with Church in the Park with donuts and coffee and the community and children’s choir starting at 9:30 a.m. Sunday, followed by the closing ceremony.