The Cass County Memorial Hospital Auxiliary Board met on Oct. 19 with 17 members, Denise Coder, Beth Spieker, and Janelle Peterson present. President Mary Strong called the meeting to order at 1 p.m.
Elaine Martens read the minutes of the Sept. 21 Board Meeting. The minutes were approved as read. Cheryl Wessels gave the Treasurer Report and Marcia Weis gave the Snack, Beverage and Gift Shop Report. Both reports will be placed on file for future audit.
There were no communications or bills.
Denise Coder gave the Administrative Report.
President Mary asked all Board Members present to check their phone numbers in the hand out to make sure they are correct. If corrections are necessary, contact Beth.
President Mary also requested each Committee Chairperson write up a description of their duties by the next Board Meeting, unless you are a Committee where changes are being done because of construction.
Janelle Peterson reported Dec. 8 is the scheduled opening date for the Gift Shop. A Gift Shop sub-committee has been created to review the existing guidelines for the gift shop, training for the cash register, cash handling, etc. Hopefully training will start in November.
Denise Coder reported the Auxiliary would be getting new vests because of the new CCHS Logo. A discussion followed as to color and type that were liked. The officers will be meeting to make the final decision.
Committee Reports were given.
Vice-President Lucy Newton gave the following Dates to Remember:
- Tuesday, Oct. 26, General Meeting, noon, First United Methodist Church. Flu Shots will be given from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. and new pictures for Badges will be taken.
- Tuesday, Nov. 16, Board Meeting, 1 p.m., Senior Life Solutions Building at 1500 E 10th Street, enter through the main door on the south side ofthe building.
The meeting was adjourned at 1:45 p.m.