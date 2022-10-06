As I was looking for the next word in our series, there were all sorts of possibilities: sin, mercy, righteousness and resurrection. But I have just come off of a family vacation with our grandchildren where I was more likely to hear things like, “Grammie, will you play with me in the pool?” Or even, “How does God make clouds? Grammie, they taught you that in cemetery (Mason’s word for seminary)?!” Oh my, out of the mouth of babes! To have grandchildren is not only to be given something but also to be given something back-a second time to teach “Jesus love me,” to teach bedtime prayers and answer questions until you’re cross-eyed. If we’re being honest, we also know that this might be the last time we get to teach these things so they seem even more important.
Pastor's Column
Tags
jeffl
