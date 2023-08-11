Flowers and Plants
2-Coleus-1st-Norlan Rasmussen
5- Hanging Basket — 1st-Margee Shaffer
11 Mixed Plants in container up to 10-15” Diameter-1st-Margee Shaffer
11 Mixed Plants in container up to 10-15” Diameter-2nd-Katie Worthington
13 Any Other Outdoor Potted Plant — 1st-Margee Shafer
13 Any Other Outdoor Potted Plant — 2nd — Linda Keller
14 Aloe — 1st — Alissa Testeroet
14 Aloe — 2nd — Pamela Langham
15 African Violet — 1st — Doris Christensen
18 Cactus — 1st — Becky Thompson
18 Cactus — 2nd — Alissa Testeroet
20 Christmas Cactus — 2nd — Becky Thompson
21 Echeveria, Hen and Chicks — 1st — Charlotte Fett
22 Fern — 1st — Lois Rasmussen
22 Fern — 2nd — Doris Christensen
23 Hoya — 1st — Doris Christensen
25 Jade — 1st Charlotte Fett
25 Jade — 2nd Charlotte Fett
28 Palm — 2nd — Doris Christensen
31 Mixed Succulent Garden — 1st — Linda Keller
31 Mixed Succulent Garden — 2nd Alissa Testeroet
39 Celosia — 1st — Mackenzie Lewis
42 Clematis, three blooms — 1st — Tonya Vetter
44 Coreopsis, three blooms — 1st — Linda Keller
46 Dahlia under 4”, one bloom — 1st — Susan Nelson
46 Dahlia under 4”, one bloom — 2nd — Susan Nelson
47 Dahlia 4-8”, one bloom — 1st — Taylor Hanson
47 Dahlia 4-8”, one bloom — 2nd — Mackenzie Lewis
49 Daisy, three blooms — 1st — Janet Hilsabeck
49 Daisy, three blooms — 2nd — Connie Petersen
52 Gaillardia, three blooms — 1st — Paula Hansen
59 Lily, Day, one spike — 1st — Tonya Vetter
59 Lily, Day, one spike — 2nd — Connie Petersen
61 Lily, Any Other, name variety one spike — 1st — Amber Campbell
62 Marigold, under 2”, one spray — 1st — Katie Worthington
62 Marigold, under 2”, one spray — 2nd — Linda Keller
63 Marigold, over 2”, one spray — 1st — Linda Keller
64 Pansy, three blooms — 1st — Amber Campbell
64 Pansy, three blooms — 2nd — Alissa Testeroet
65 Petunia, single, one spray — 1st — Alissa Testeroet
65 Petunia, single, one spray — 2nd — Amber Campbell
67 Phlox, one stem — 1st — Tonya Vetter
78 Yarrow, three stems, fresh in water — 1st — Linda Keller
78 Yarrow, three stems, fresh in water — 2nd — Connie Petersen
79 Zinnia, cactus type, three blooms — 1st — Linda Keller
80 Zinnia, Dahlia type, three blooms — 1st — Mackenzie Lewis
80 Zinnia, Dahlia type, three blooms — 2nd — Taylor Hanson
81 Zinnia, Pompom, three blooms — 2nd — Mae Petersen
82 Any other cut flowers, three of a kind — 1st — Linda Keller
82 Any other cut flowers, three of a kind — 2nd — Connie Petersen
86 Go Green Arrangement (use all green plant materials) — 1st — Paula Hansen
86 Go Green Arrangement (use all green plant materials) — 2nd — Tonya Vetter
87 Mixed bouquet — 1st — Taylor Hanson
87 Mixed bouquet — 2nd — Margee Shaffer
94 Cactus (junior division) — 1st — Emily Testeroet
97 Marigold, small, under 2”, three blooms (junior division) — 1st — Jadon Nelson
99 Petunias, single, one spray (junior division) — 1st — Emily Testeroet
101 Roses, one bloom or spray — (junior division) — 1st — Millie Hargens
102 Zinnia, small, under 2”, three blooms (junior division) — 1st Rhett Hanson
102 Zinnia, small, under 2”, three blooms (junior division) — 2nd — Faith Nelson
103 Zinnia, medium, 2-4”, three blooms (junior division) — 1st — Millie Hargens
103 Zinnia, medium, 2-4”, three blooms (junior division) — 2nd — Faith Nelson
105 Any Other Cut Flower three of one kind (junior division) — 1st — Hailey Hargens
105 Any Other Cut Flower three of one kind (junior division) — 2nd — Rhett Hanson
106 Junior Arrangement (junior division) — 1st — Hailey Hargens
106 Junior Arrangement (junior division) — 2nd — Millie Hargens
107 Junior Planter (live plants) (junior division) — 1st — Millie Hargens
107 Junior Planter (live plants) (junior division) — 2nd — Emily Testeroet
Best Cut Flower Exhibit — Best of Show — Paula Hansen
Best Outdoor Potted Plant — Best of Show — Norlan Rasmussen
Best Indoor Potted Plant Exhibit — Best of Show — Lois Rasmussen
Best Junior Division — Best of Show — Hailey Hargens