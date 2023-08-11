Flowers and Plants

2-Coleus-1st-Norlan Rasmussen

5- Hanging Basket — 1st-Margee Shaffer

11 Mixed Plants in container up to 10-15” Diameter-1st-Margee Shaffer

11 Mixed Plants in container up to 10-15” Diameter-2nd-Katie Worthington

13 Any Other Outdoor Potted Plant — 1st-Margee Shafer

13 Any Other Outdoor Potted Plant — 2nd — Linda Keller

14 Aloe — 1st — Alissa Testeroet

14 Aloe — 2nd — Pamela Langham

15 African Violet — 1st — Doris Christensen

18 Cactus — 1st — Becky Thompson

18 Cactus — 2nd — Alissa Testeroet

20 Christmas Cactus — 2nd — Becky Thompson

21 Echeveria, Hen and Chicks — 1st — Charlotte Fett

22 Fern — 1st — Lois Rasmussen

22 Fern — 2nd — Doris Christensen

23 Hoya — 1st — Doris Christensen

25 Jade — 1st Charlotte Fett

25 Jade — 2nd Charlotte Fett

28 Palm — 2nd — Doris Christensen

31 Mixed Succulent Garden — 1st — Linda Keller

31 Mixed Succulent Garden — 2nd Alissa Testeroet

39 Celosia — 1st — Mackenzie Lewis

42 Clematis, three blooms — 1st — Tonya Vetter

44 Coreopsis, three blooms — 1st — Linda Keller

46 Dahlia under 4”, one bloom — 1st — Susan Nelson

46 Dahlia under 4”, one bloom — 2nd — Susan Nelson

47 Dahlia 4-8”, one bloom — 1st — Taylor Hanson

47 Dahlia 4-8”, one bloom — 2nd — Mackenzie Lewis

49 Daisy, three blooms — 1st — Janet Hilsabeck

49 Daisy, three blooms — 2nd — Connie Petersen

52 Gaillardia, three blooms — 1st — Paula Hansen

59 Lily, Day, one spike — 1st — Tonya Vetter

59 Lily, Day, one spike — 2nd — Connie Petersen

61 Lily, Any Other, name variety one spike — 1st — Amber Campbell

62 Marigold, under 2”, one spray — 1st — Katie Worthington

62 Marigold, under 2”, one spray — 2nd — Linda Keller

63 Marigold, over 2”, one spray — 1st — Linda Keller

64 Pansy, three blooms — 1st — Amber Campbell

64 Pansy, three blooms — 2nd — Alissa Testeroet

65 Petunia, single, one spray — 1st — Alissa Testeroet

65 Petunia, single, one spray — 2nd — Amber Campbell

67 Phlox, one stem — 1st — Tonya Vetter

78 Yarrow, three stems, fresh in water — 1st — Linda Keller

78 Yarrow, three stems, fresh in water — 2nd — Connie Petersen

79 Zinnia, cactus type, three blooms — 1st — Linda Keller

80 Zinnia, Dahlia type, three blooms — 1st — Mackenzie Lewis

80 Zinnia, Dahlia type, three blooms — 2nd — Taylor Hanson

81 Zinnia, Pompom, three blooms — 2nd — Mae Petersen

82 Any other cut flowers, three of a kind — 1st — Linda Keller

82 Any other cut flowers, three of a kind — 2nd — Connie Petersen

86 Go Green Arrangement (use all green plant materials) — 1st — Paula Hansen

86 Go Green Arrangement (use all green plant materials) — 2nd — Tonya Vetter

87 Mixed bouquet — 1st — Taylor Hanson

87 Mixed bouquet — 2nd — Margee Shaffer

94 Cactus (junior division) — 1st — Emily Testeroet

97 Marigold, small, under 2”, three blooms (junior division) — 1st — Jadon Nelson

99 Petunias, single, one spray (junior division) — 1st — Emily Testeroet

101 Roses, one bloom or spray — (junior division) — 1st — Millie Hargens

102 Zinnia, small, under 2”, three blooms (junior division) — 1st Rhett Hanson

102 Zinnia, small, under 2”, three blooms (junior division) — 2nd — Faith Nelson

103 Zinnia, medium, 2-4”, three blooms (junior division) — 1st — Millie Hargens

103 Zinnia, medium, 2-4”, three blooms (junior division) — 2nd — Faith Nelson

105 Any Other Cut Flower three of one kind (junior division) — 1st — Hailey Hargens

105 Any Other Cut Flower three of one kind (junior division) — 2nd — Rhett Hanson

106 Junior Arrangement (junior division) — 1st — Hailey Hargens

106 Junior Arrangement (junior division) — 2nd — Millie Hargens

107 Junior Planter (live plants) (junior division) — 1st — Millie Hargens

107 Junior Planter (live plants) (junior division) — 2nd — Emily Testeroet

Best Cut Flower Exhibit — Best of Show — Paula Hansen

Best Outdoor Potted Plant — Best of Show — Norlan Rasmussen

Best Indoor Potted Plant Exhibit — Best of Show — Lois Rasmussen

Best Junior Division — Best of Show — Hailey Hargens

